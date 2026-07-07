ETV Bharat / bharat

Banks’ Blacklisting Of Advocates Illegal, Rules SC; Directs Bar Council Audit

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that while banks are free to drop advocates from their panels if dissatisfied with their services, they cannot issue blanket public declarations to other banks questioning a lawyer’s competence—a move the court held to be beyond their jurisdiction and “clearly illegal.”

A bench comprising justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe ruled that the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) lacks the authority to brand an advocate as having acted improperly by placing his name on a caution list circulated among banks and financial institutions.

“Banks have the choice of disengaging a legal professional and also to remove his/her name from the panel if the services are not up to the mark, but an action in the nature of public declaration to all other banks about the conduct, competency or incompetency of an advocate is clearly beyond their power and jurisdiction and clearly illegal,” said Justice Narasimha, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.

The bench said at the same time, it is of the considered view that the right and privilege of self-regulation of the Bar, through peer review, must withstand scrutiny on the touchstones of transparency, accountability, and institutional effectiveness.

The bench said public confidence in the legal profession, which is indispensable to the administration of justice, can be sustained only when disciplinary mechanisms inspire trust and credibility. “We have therefore considered it appropriate to direct the Bar Council of India (BCI) to undertake a performance audit of the efficacy and credibility of its disciplinary powers and to adopt such corrective and remedial measures as may be found necessary”, said Justice Narasimha.

The bench directed BCI to initiate and institutionalise the discipline and culture of continuing legal education (CLE). “We have also suggested that the BCI may consider establishing a National Legal Academy (NLA) for members, like how the National Judicial Academy (NJA) was established for judges. There is both a need and a promise in a successful collaboration among these academies,” said the bench.

The bench observed that if a bank believes an advocate is guilty of professional negligence or misconduct, the proper remedy is to place the material before the competent State Bar Council for action under the Advocates Act, 1961. The bench did not agree with professional blacklisting, as it adversely affected the advocate’s standing and future professional engagements with other banks.

The bench said the mechanism envisaged in the caution list under the RBI circulars cannot be invoked to determine or punish alleged professional misconduct by advocates.