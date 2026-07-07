Banks’ Blacklisting Of Advocates Illegal, Rules SC; Directs Bar Council Audit
A bench comprising justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe ruled the Indian Banks Association lacks the authority to place advocates' name on a caution list.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 7, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that while banks are free to drop advocates from their panels if dissatisfied with their services, they cannot issue blanket public declarations to other banks questioning a lawyer’s competence—a move the court held to be beyond their jurisdiction and “clearly illegal.”
A bench comprising justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe ruled that the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) lacks the authority to brand an advocate as having acted improperly by placing his name on a caution list circulated among banks and financial institutions.
“Banks have the choice of disengaging a legal professional and also to remove his/her name from the panel if the services are not up to the mark, but an action in the nature of public declaration to all other banks about the conduct, competency or incompetency of an advocate is clearly beyond their power and jurisdiction and clearly illegal,” said Justice Narasimha, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.
The bench said at the same time, it is of the considered view that the right and privilege of self-regulation of the Bar, through peer review, must withstand scrutiny on the touchstones of transparency, accountability, and institutional effectiveness.
The bench said public confidence in the legal profession, which is indispensable to the administration of justice, can be sustained only when disciplinary mechanisms inspire trust and credibility. “We have therefore considered it appropriate to direct the Bar Council of India (BCI) to undertake a performance audit of the efficacy and credibility of its disciplinary powers and to adopt such corrective and remedial measures as may be found necessary”, said Justice Narasimha.
The bench directed BCI to initiate and institutionalise the discipline and culture of continuing legal education (CLE). “We have also suggested that the BCI may consider establishing a National Legal Academy (NLA) for members, like how the National Judicial Academy (NJA) was established for judges. There is both a need and a promise in a successful collaboration among these academies,” said the bench.
The bench observed that if a bank believes an advocate is guilty of professional negligence or misconduct, the proper remedy is to place the material before the competent State Bar Council for action under the Advocates Act, 1961. The bench did not agree with professional blacklisting, as it adversely affected the advocate’s standing and future professional engagements with other banks.
The bench said the mechanism envisaged in the caution list under the RBI circulars cannot be invoked to determine or punish alleged professional misconduct by advocates.
The bench said permitting banks or banking associations to bypass the disciplinary process under the Advocates Act and unilaterally portray an advocate as professionally incompetent by including his name in a caution list is illegal, unsustainable and impermissible. “Consequently, we hold that the action of including appellant’s name in the Caution List and the consequent comment on his competency is illegal and is set aside,” said the bench.
The bench said the existence of a robust, credible, transparent and efficient disciplinary mechanism for dealing with complaints against advocates is essential for maintaining the rule of law.
The bench said the duties of the state bar councils and the BCI are to ensure that disciplinary complaints are taken up quickly and disposed of effectively. “If performance audits are necessary for welfare statutes and administrative frameworks, they are equally necessary for professional regulatory institutions whose functioning directly affects access to justice and public confidence in the legal system,” said Justice Narasimha.
The bench said there is also a compelling public interest in ensuring that the legal profession’s regulatory mechanisms meet contemporary standards of accountability. “There is no reason why the disciplinary framework governing advocates should remain exempt from similar scrutiny,” it said.
The bench said it is desirable that BCI undertakes a comprehensive performance audit of the disciplinary mechanisms administered by it and the state bar councils under the Advocates Act, 1961. “We direct the Bar Council of India to constitute a committee and seek an objective assessment of its duties of self-regulation of professional conduct and discipline, consider the report and file an affidavit of the action proposed/taken,” it said.
The bench stressed that continuing legal education should not be viewed as a mere regulatory requirement, but as a professional commitment to excellence and service.
Background
The ruling came on a plea by an advocate challenging the inclusion of his name in an IBA caution list dated February 5, 2020. The issue stemmed from allegations made by the erstwhile Syndicate Bank, now Canara Bank, that the advocate, while issuing a search and title report for a property offered as security for a loan, failed to disclose that a portion of the property had already been sold. According to the bank, this omission exposed it to financial risk. The advocate argued that inclusion on the caution list was not merely confined to the respondent bank, it had a cascading effect on his professional engagements, resulting in the termination of his empanelment with other banking institutions and seriously denting his honour and reputation.The advocate moved the apex court after he failed secure relief from the Allahabad High Court.
Read More: