ETV Bharat / bharat

Bankipur Bypoll: RJD Leader Tejashwi Claims PM Modi Cancelled Bihar Visit Amid Growing Unpopularity Over Student Protest

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled a scheduled visit to Bihar after realising that his growing unpopularity amid widespread student protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak could adversely affect the BJP's prospects in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll.

Tejashwi made the claim while campaigning for RJD candidate Rekha Kumari in the poll-bound constituency. He also attacked the BJP's high-profile campaign in support of its candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha, in which BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, several members of his council of ministers and scores of MLAs and MPs have participated.

"Who else is left in the BJP to campaign here? People may not be aware that the Prime Minister had also planned to campaign here. He was scheduled to visit Bihar to inaugurate a bridge but cancelled the tour after realising that his growing unpopularity among the people, especially the youth, could lead to the party losing the seat," Tejashwi said.

Tejashwi said the growing public anger had forced the Bihar government to release those arrested and withdraw the cases registered against students. (ETV Bharat)

Elaborating on his allegation, Tejashwi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, said the growing public anger over the alleged repression of students and youths protesting against examination paper leaks had forced the Bihar government to release those arrested and withdraw the cases registered against them.

Bankipur is considered a BJP stronghold, with the party having retained the constituency continuously since 1995. The bypoll was necessitated after Nitin Nabin resigned as MLA following his election to the Rajya Sabha.

Nitin Nabin and his father, Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, have together won the seat nine times, and the constituency continues to be closely associated with the family. The BJP's decision to field the relatively lesser-known Neeraj Kumar Sinha has turned the contest into a prestige battle for the party.

The contest this time is triangular, with the BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha facing Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor and RJD candidate Rekha Kumari.

"It is a high-stakes battle, which the BJP is certain to lose," Tejashwi said.