Bankipur Bypoll: RJD Leader Tejashwi Claims PM Modi Cancelled Bihar Visit Amid Growing Unpopularity Over Student Protest
The bypoll in Bankipur this time is triangular, with BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha facing Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor and RJD candidate Rekha Kumari.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 28, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled a scheduled visit to Bihar after realising that his growing unpopularity amid widespread student protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak could adversely affect the BJP's prospects in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll.
Tejashwi made the claim while campaigning for RJD candidate Rekha Kumari in the poll-bound constituency. He also attacked the BJP's high-profile campaign in support of its candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha, in which BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, several members of his council of ministers and scores of MLAs and MPs have participated.
"Who else is left in the BJP to campaign here? People may not be aware that the Prime Minister had also planned to campaign here. He was scheduled to visit Bihar to inaugurate a bridge but cancelled the tour after realising that his growing unpopularity among the people, especially the youth, could lead to the party losing the seat," Tejashwi said.
Elaborating on his allegation, Tejashwi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, said the growing public anger over the alleged repression of students and youths protesting against examination paper leaks had forced the Bihar government to release those arrested and withdraw the cases registered against them.
Bankipur is considered a BJP stronghold, with the party having retained the constituency continuously since 1995. The bypoll was necessitated after Nitin Nabin resigned as MLA following his election to the Rajya Sabha.
Nitin Nabin and his father, Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, have together won the seat nine times, and the constituency continues to be closely associated with the family. The BJP's decision to field the relatively lesser-known Neeraj Kumar Sinha has turned the contest into a prestige battle for the party.
The contest this time is triangular, with the BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha facing Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor and RJD candidate Rekha Kumari.
"It is a high-stakes battle, which the BJP is certain to lose," Tejashwi said.
However, BJP sources said Prime Minister Modi is likely to inaugurate the Kachchi Dargah in Patna district–Bidupur in Vaishali district six-lane, extra-dosed cable-stayed bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 5,700 crore. The project has a total length of 20 kilometre, including a 9.75-KM main bridge and approach roads.
"The bridge is going to be the longest river bridge in the country. It is certain that the Prime Minister will inaugurate it. He has given his nod to the proposal. However, the date of the inauguration is yet to be finalised," a senior BJP leader told ETV Bharat.
Reacting sharply to Tejashwi's remarks on PM Modi, BJP leaders said he should focus on his own political prospects.
"He should not try to play the role of a soothsayer. He should be concerned about himself. He is not a serious politician, and his words have no value. The Monsoon Session of the Assembly recently concluded without him attending even once, as he was reportedly vacationing in Europe. He was not concerned about raising the issues of the people. Similarly, the RJD candidate in Bankipur had to campaign alone because he was not present," BJP spokesperson and former MLA Prem Ranjan Patel told ETV Bharat.
Prem Ranjan Patel said Tejashwi was making baseless statements because he had no understanding of the ground reality.
Speaking to the media later, Tejashwi condemned the alleged police firing from an AK-47 during the Bihar bandh demonstrations in Siwan district on Saturday (July 25), and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.
Tejashwi was referring to an incident in Siwan during which police personnel allegedly opened fire using an AK-47. Although no one was reportedly injured in the incident, the police constable involved was suspended.
The RJD leader also announced that, if his party forms the government in Bihar, it would provide government jobs and pensions to students and youths who, he alleged, were victims of BJP-led government repression and police atrocities, including those who faced FIRs or were jailed.
Tejashwi further claimed that the executive order issued by the Bihar Home Department directing the release of arrested students and withdrawal of the FIRs had not yet reached the respective districts, which was why some of those arrested had not yet been released.
"If the anti-student and useless NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government does not release the students by 7 PM on Wednesday, we will launch a 'Halla Bol' (raise your voice) agitation on Thursday morning and free the jailed students," he said.
According to figures released by the Bihar Police, a total of 355 people were arrested and jailed in connection with the student agitation that erupted last week. The police have also released 339 minors who were detained in connection with the protests.
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