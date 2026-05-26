ETV Bharat / bharat

Banke Bihari Temple: SC Asks Committee To Consider Suggestions Made By Goswamis

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday urged the committee administering the Banke Bihari Ji Maharaj Temple in Vrindavan, Mathura, to take measures that would restore traditional religious practices and strengthen crowd management. The apex court emphasised improvements in the temple’s daily functioning, taking into account suggestions put forward by two groups of Goswamis.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The bench was hearing applications filed by Goswamis seeking consideration of their suggestions for the temple’s better management.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the applicants, contended that temple members were considerably dissatisfied with changes to the daily ritual timings. Divan submitted that several rituals were deeply embedded in temple tradition and should not be altered for administrative convenience.

The bench allowed the nomination of two members each from the two groups of Goswamis, Shayan Bhog and Raj Bhog, allowing them to give suggestions to the committee.

"We have recommended that among the two groups of Goswamis, namely from Shayan Bhog, Rajat Goswami and Shailendra Goswami, and from the Raj Bhog sect, Gopesh Goswami and Himanshu Goswami should be nominated to the committee," observed the bench. The bench said that they would jointly give suggestions for the improvement of traditional and religious practices and the day-to-day functioning of the temple.

The bench said it finds that there is no reason to doubt that such suggestions shall be given due consideration by the committee constituted by it, and suggestions may also be made regarding temple timings. The bench said it hopes the committee will take a decision after duly considering the suggestions.