Banke Bihari Temple: SC Asks Committee To Consider Suggestions Made By Goswamis
The top court said it hopes the committee will take a decision after duly considering the suggestions.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 26, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday urged the committee administering the Banke Bihari Ji Maharaj Temple in Vrindavan, Mathura, to take measures that would restore traditional religious practices and strengthen crowd management. The apex court emphasised improvements in the temple’s daily functioning, taking into account suggestions put forward by two groups of Goswamis.
The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The bench was hearing applications filed by Goswamis seeking consideration of their suggestions for the temple’s better management.
Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the applicants, contended that temple members were considerably dissatisfied with changes to the daily ritual timings. Divan submitted that several rituals were deeply embedded in temple tradition and should not be altered for administrative convenience.
The bench allowed the nomination of two members each from the two groups of Goswamis, Shayan Bhog and Raj Bhog, allowing them to give suggestions to the committee.
"We have recommended that among the two groups of Goswamis, namely from Shayan Bhog, Rajat Goswami and Shailendra Goswami, and from the Raj Bhog sect, Gopesh Goswami and Himanshu Goswami should be nominated to the committee," observed the bench. The bench said that they would jointly give suggestions for the improvement of traditional and religious practices and the day-to-day functioning of the temple.
The bench said it finds that there is no reason to doubt that such suggestions shall be given due consideration by the committee constituted by it, and suggestions may also be made regarding temple timings. The bench said it hopes the committee will take a decision after duly considering the suggestions.
The apex court in August last year constituted a committee headed by former Allahabad HC Judge Justice Ashok Kumar to administer the temple, while staying the operation of the Ordinance brought by the Uttar Pradesh government for its management.
The apex court asked the state government to file a comprehensive development plan regarding the holistic development of the area surrounding the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, representing the committee, informed the bench that a master plan for overall development is being prepared.
The bench emphasised the need for upgraded infrastructure and better crowd management facilities for devotees. The bench stated that an overall development plan for the entire area is required and asked the state and the committee to submit a report on development measures.
The bench was informed that conducting specified rituals, including waking the deity, had followed an uninterrupted tradition at fixed times. Divan contended that daily pujas had historically been conducted at a particular place within the temple and should not be shifted for administrative reasons.
Divan said his clients have made constructive recommendations on crowd management but had received no response, and also sought a reduction in halogen lighting inside the temple, as devotees believed the deity was a living presence and such lighting could be offensive to religious sentiments.
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