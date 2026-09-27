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Bank Unions Defer 3-Day Nationwide Strike Following Assurance From IBA

The strike call beginning Monday was given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which coincides with the half-yearly closing.

Bank Unions Defer 3-Day Nationwide Strike Following Assurance From IBA
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 27, 2026 at 11:39 PM IST

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Updated : September 27, 2026 at 11:52 PM IST

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New Delhi: Bank unions on Sunday deferred their three-day nationwide strike following assurance from the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) on their demands, including a five-day work week.

The strike call beginning Monday was given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which coincides with the half-yearly closing. With the postponement of the strike, banks would function on Monday.

"A high-level committee of the IBA and UFBU will be formed immediately to deliberate on the issue of declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays. This committee will explore all possible alternatives, discuss with all the stakeholders, and work out a solution acceptable to all the stakeholders, more importantly, the customers," the UFBU said in a statement.

As regards the PLI scheme for Scale IV and above officers, the discussions can start with the IBA to propose modifications in the scheme to the government to address the observations of the unions/associations, it said.

The residual issues as listed in the minutes dated March 8, 2024, will be discussed between the parties for expeditious resolution, it said.

In view of the above, it was agreed by the UFBU that the proposed agitational programmes and strike actions will be deferred, it added.

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Last Updated : September 27, 2026 at 11:52 PM IST

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