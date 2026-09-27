ETV Bharat / bharat

Bank Unions Defer 3-Day Nationwide Strike Following Assurance From IBA

Representational image. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Bank unions on Sunday deferred their three-day nationwide strike following assurance from the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) on their demands, including a five-day work week.

The strike call beginning Monday was given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which coincides with the half-yearly closing. With the postponement of the strike, banks would function on Monday. "A high-level committee of the IBA and UFBU will be formed immediately to deliberate on the issue of declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays. This committee will explore all possible alternatives, discuss with all the stakeholders, and work out a solution acceptable to all the stakeholders, more importantly, the customers," the UFBU said in a statement.