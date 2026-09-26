ETV Bharat / bharat

Bank Strike: Will ATMs Keep Cash Flowing? ETV Bharat Speaks To Agitators, Common People

Since many people may withdraw cash in advance, replenishing ATMs will help ensure that they can continue to meet their cash requirements for the next few days. At the same time, digital banking, UPI, internet banking and cash deposit machines mean that customers are no longer entirely dependent on physical bank branches, added Venkatachalam

Banks will open on Sunday giving customers a chance to complete urgent transactions and withdraw cash before the strike. Stakeholders assured ETV Bharat that ATMs are being adequately stocked. But will that be enough to keep cash flowing through the three day strike? We spoke to bank unions, industry stakeholders and common people to understand what the Sunday opening means and how the strike could affect them. Their reactions were mixed. Managing Director of cash logistics company SIS, Rituraj Kishore Sinha told ETV Bharat that cash is being adequately stocked at ATMs and replenishment is being planned to meet the expected rise in withdrawals during the strike. He said the aim is to ensure that customers continue to have access to cash without facing inconvenience. Purpose of the Sunday bank opening ETV Bharat also spoke to All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) General Secretary CH Venkatachalam on this. He said that the Sunday opening is mainly aimed at ensuring adequate cash availability and replenishing ATMs ahead of the strike. Cash can be drawn from currency chests and supplied to ATMs through cash logistics agencies.

New Delhi: With a three day bank strike set to begin on September 28, a question that lingers on many customer's minds is will ATMs continue to have enough cash and will Sunday’s bank opening make any difference?

According to him, the Sunday opening will not affect the strike. He stressed that the strike is against the government’s policies and the non implementation of what has been agreed with the management. "We are not against customers, and we do not want the strike to create problems for them. We have informed the government about the strike well in advance, giving customers enough time to plan their banking transactions," he said.Venkatachalam also said, "We are aware that the strike may cause some inconvenience to the public, and we are sorry for that. But the government was informed about the strike nearly a month ago. Customers can plan their transactions in advance, just as they do when there are regular weekend or holiday closures."The government has arranged Sunday as the strike follows the weekend holidays and could otherwise lead to an extended disruption in banking services. The RBI has approved the operation of public sector bank branches, offices, ATM linked branches and currency chests on Sunday.

Historically RBI has also permitted Sunday and holiday banking, mainly for government transactions, tax payments and financial-year closing, while a formal crisis-management framework has been in place since 2019 to minimise disruption during industry-wide bank strikes.

File photo of members of the United Forum of Bank Unions staging a protest against the Central Government ahead of a three-day nationwide strike by bank employees scheduled for September 28, 29 and 30, in support of their demand for a five-day working week, outside the State Bank of India (SBI) office at Sheranwala Gate, in Patiala (IANS)

ETV Bharat spoke to people to understand their views on the proposed strike and the opening of bank branches on Sundays. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Moloy Tapodar, a resident of Faridabad, said, “Every time you try to get some work done at a bank, there seems to be one issue or another. Either the system is not working, a service is unavailable, or there is some other excuse. It feels as though there is little concern about getting the work done or the inconvenience caused to customers. They seem to be concerned only about themselves.”Talking further on this, a resident of Yamuna Vihar Shrikant Sharma who works in a Power Company, told ETV Bharat that to minimise the inconvenience caused to the public, the government has decided to keep banks open on Sundays. "This is a welcome decision. However, is it not time to think one step further? Should the banking sector not consider broader structural reforms, including greater consolidation under institutions such as the State Bank of India?”, he asked.Sharma further said such a move could bring several benefits. First, it could help address employees’ long-standing demand for a five-day work week. Second, it could create additional employment opportunities by requiring more staff to ensure uninterrupted banking services. Third, it could reduce the inconvenience faced by customers and ensure that essential banking services remain accessible.

How a three day bank closure could disrupt essential services, from KYC and RTGS to cheque clearing, with senior citizens and customers dependent on physical banking likely to face greater inconvenience. We spoke to Sachin Kumar, a resident of Delhi and businessman on this.

He says if banks remain closed for three consecutive days, the public can face several kinds of difficulties. For instance, if a customer’s account has been frozen, put on hold, or restricted because of pending KYC requirements or some official issue, then he/she may not be able to complete the KYC process during the three days. As a result, the account could remain inaccessible, and the customer may also be unable to use services such as Paytm or carry out other online transactions linked to that account.

Another problem can arise in the case of RTGS transactions. Although many transfers can now be made online, some customers still visit bank branches and submit RTGS forms, especially for large-value transactions. If branches remain closed for three days, such transactions may be delayed. Cheque clearing and other banking-related settlement services could also be affected. If cheques are not cleared on time, customers may face delays, possible cheque-bounce issues, late fees, or problems related to EMI payments and other financial obligations, he said.The biggest difficulty, however, will be faced by people who are heavily dependent on physical banking services and do not regularly use online banking. "This particularly includes many senior citizens and older customers who visit branches to withdraw or deposit money. For them, a three-day bank closure can cause significant inconvenience and hardship", Kumar stated.

Preeti Dubey, a medical representative and resident of Delhi said, "Suppose a customer’s KYC is not updated and, because of that, the person is facing problems carrying out transactions. Naturally, the customer would go to the bank to get the issue resolved. But if the bank remains closed for three days, the customer may be unable to make any transactions during that entire period".

File photo of Punjab National Bank employees holding a rally and staging a protest during a nationwide one-day strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) in Bhopal (IANS)

She said, "Even if the person knows how to use online banking, make digital payments, or carry out other online transactions, it does not help if there is a problem with the bank account itself. In such a situation, the customer becomes completely dependent on the physical bank branch for resolving the issue.”

