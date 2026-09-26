Bank Strike: Will ATMs Keep Cash Flowing? ETV Bharat Speaks To Agitators, Common People
AIBEA said Sunday opening is aimed at ensuring adequate cash availability and replenishing ATMs ahead of strike, report Saurabh Shukla, Chanchal Mukherjee and Ankita Kumari.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
New Delhi: With a three day bank strike set to begin on September 28, a question that lingers on many customer's minds is will ATMs continue to have enough cash and will Sunday’s bank opening make any difference?
Banks will open on Sunday giving customers a chance to complete urgent transactions and withdraw cash before the strike. Stakeholders assured ETV Bharat that ATMs are being adequately stocked. But will that be enough to keep cash flowing through the three day strike? We spoke to bank unions, industry stakeholders and common people to understand what the Sunday opening means and how the strike could affect them. Their reactions were mixed.
Managing Director of cash logistics company SIS, Rituraj Kishore Sinha told ETV Bharat that cash is being adequately stocked at ATMs and replenishment is being planned to meet the expected rise in withdrawals during the strike. He said the aim is to ensure that customers continue to have access to cash without facing inconvenience.
Purpose of the Sunday bank opening
ETV Bharat also spoke to All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) General Secretary CH Venkatachalam on this. He said that the Sunday opening is mainly aimed at ensuring adequate cash availability and replenishing ATMs ahead of the strike. Cash can be drawn from currency chests and supplied to ATMs through cash logistics agencies.
Since many people may withdraw cash in advance, replenishing ATMs will help ensure that they can continue to meet their cash requirements for the next few days. At the same time, digital banking, UPI, internet banking and cash deposit machines mean that customers are no longer entirely dependent on physical bank branches, added Venkatachalam
Management Divides, Solidarity Unites.— CH VENKATACHALAM (@ChVenkatachalam) September 25, 2026
Clear Facts Over Management Pressure: Every Member Has the Right to Strike. #UFBU https://t.co/qoHYQ0AUmK
Historically RBI has also permitted Sunday and holiday banking, mainly for government transactions, tax payments and financial-year closing, while a formal crisis-management framework has been in place since 2019 to minimise disruption during industry-wide bank strikes.
#UFBU #AIBEAhttps://t.co/j20RDRQAr1 pic.twitter.com/i6z38zY5zA— AIBEA: All India Bank Employees' Association (@AIBEAofficial) September 26, 2026
How a three day bank closure could disrupt essential services, from KYC and RTGS to cheque clearing, with senior citizens and customers dependent on physical banking likely to face greater inconvenience. We spoke to Sachin Kumar, a resident of Delhi and businessman on this.
He says if banks remain closed for three consecutive days, the public can face several kinds of difficulties. For instance, if a customer’s account has been frozen, put on hold, or restricted because of pending KYC requirements or some official issue, then he/she may not be able to complete the KYC process during the three days. As a result, the account could remain inaccessible, and the customer may also be unable to use services such as Paytm or carry out other online transactions linked to that account.
#UFBU pic.twitter.com/cbEmqRu7KU— AIBEA: All India Bank Employees' Association (@AIBEAofficial) September 25, 2026
Years change, dates change, calendar pages turn… but the dialogue stays on repeat. 🔁— AIBEA: All India Bank Employees' Association (@AIBEAofficial) September 23, 2026
" the proposal is under consideration. give us some more time."
when will the wait for 5-day banking actually end?#UFBU pic.twitter.com/vCaSvEEIRD
Preeti Dubey, a medical representative and resident of Delhi said, "Suppose a customer’s KYC is not updated and, because of that, the person is facing problems carrying out transactions. Naturally, the customer would go to the bank to get the issue resolved. But if the bank remains closed for three days, the customer may be unable to make any transactions during that entire period".
She said, "Even if the person knows how to use online banking, make digital payments, or carry out other online transactions, it does not help if there is a problem with the bank account itself. In such a situation, the customer becomes completely dependent on the physical bank branch for resolving the issue.”
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SBI Waives ATM Charges During 3-Day Bank Strike From September 28