Bank Strike Set For September 28-30 As Talks Fail, Unions Firm On Five-Day Week
The United Forum of Bank Unions decided to proceed with the strike after talks with the government, IBA and bank managements failed, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST|
Updated : September 22, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The proposed three-day bank strike on September 28, 29 and 30 is set to go ahead after Tuesday's conciliation meeting failed to resolve the unions' demand for a five-day banking week.
According to an All India Bank Officers' Confederation circular received by ETV Bharat, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) decided to proceed with the strike after talks with the government, Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and bank managements failed to produce concrete progress on the issue.
The conciliation meeting was convened by the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner in New Delhi on Tuesday. During the meeting, the IBA and the Department of Financial Services (DFS) said the demand for a five-day banking week was under consideration by the government and urged the unions to defer the strike.
The UFBU, however, said it would reconsider the strike only if there was concrete progress towards implementing the demand. The forum has called upon its affiliated unions and members to make the three-day strike successful.
Speaking to ETV Bharat on Tuesday after the meeting, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said there was no fresh development during Tuesday's conciliation meeting.
Banking Services To Be Affected
Appeal to Employees of Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks for Ensuring Uninterrupted Banking Services— PIB India (@PIB_India) September 22, 2026
▶️The United Forum of Bank Unions and certain other Unions/Associations in the Public Sector Banks (supported by Regional Rural Banks) have called for a series of… pic.twitter.com/treSPA2nie
"Our main demand is the introduction of five-day banking, as agreed in the settlement. They have not rejected the demand, but they have said they have not agreed to it and that it will take time. Two and a half years have already passed, so we told them that we would go on strike," he said.
On the Finance Ministry's appeal to withdraw the strike, Venkatachalam said the unions could not consider it without a firm commitment.
"Their appeal will not help us. We have made that clear," he said, adding that the strike would go ahead.
Venkatachalam said normal branch banking services, including cash-related operations, would be affected during the strike. However, digital banking channels such as internet banking and other technology-based services are expected to continue functioning.
The unions maintain that the five-day banking demand remains under consideration but said no further meeting has been scheduled so far.
Finance Ministry Appeals for Withdrawal
The Finance Ministry had on Monday appealed to employees of public sector banks and regional rural banks to reconsider the proposed strike, warning that it could disrupt banking services for an effective five-day period.
The ministry pointed out that September 26 is the fourth Saturday and September 27 is Sunday, followed by the proposed strike from September 28 to 30. September 30 also coincides with the half-yearly closing of banks.
The ministry said the government has already kept the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in abeyance, addressing one of the unions' two key demands. The remaining demand for a five-day banking week, it said, continues to be examined through dialogue.
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