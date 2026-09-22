ETV Bharat / bharat

Bank Strike Set For September 28-30 As Talks Fail, Unions Firm On Five-Day Week

The United Forum of Bank Unions said it would reconsider the strike only if there was concrete progress towards implementing the demand for a five-day banking week. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The proposed three-day bank strike on September 28, 29 and 30 is set to go ahead after Tuesday's conciliation meeting failed to resolve the unions' demand for a five-day banking week.

According to an All India Bank Officers' Confederation circular received by ETV Bharat, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) decided to proceed with the strike after talks with the government, Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and bank managements failed to produce concrete progress on the issue.

The conciliation meeting was convened by the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner in New Delhi on Tuesday. During the meeting, the IBA and the Department of Financial Services (DFS) said the demand for a five-day banking week was under consideration by the government and urged the unions to defer the strike.

The UFBU, however, said it would reconsider the strike only if there was concrete progress towards implementing the demand. The forum has called upon its affiliated unions and members to make the three-day strike successful.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on Tuesday after the meeting, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said there was no fresh development during Tuesday's conciliation meeting.

Banking Services To Be Affected

"Our main demand is the introduction of five-day banking, as agreed in the settlement. They have not rejected the demand, but they have said they have not agreed to it and that it will take time. Two and a half years have already passed, so we told them that we would go on strike," he said.

On the Finance Ministry's appeal to withdraw the strike, Venkatachalam said the unions could not consider it without a firm commitment.