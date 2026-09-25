ETV Bharat / bharat

Bank Strike: Jewellery, Transport Sectors Face Cash Flow, Security Challenges

New Delhi: The proposed bank strike is emerging as a concern for sectors that depend heavily on regular banking access and cash flow to keep day-to-day operations running. From jewellery businesses handling high value collections, to transport operators needing funds for tolls and other on-road expenses, even a short disruption in banking services could leave businesses with cash management challenges and additional operational pressure. Industry representatives from both sectors have highlighted how the impact could extend beyond bank branches to routine commercial activity across the economy.

Domestic Gems and Jewellery Council Chairman Rajesh Rokde told ETV Bharat that the proposed bank strike is likely to create considerable difficulties for the jewellery industry, where cash collections, deposits and regular banking transactions are an important part of day-to-day operations. Jewellery businesses deal with high value transactions, and even a few days of disruption can affect their ability to deposit collections, make payments and manage their working capital efficiently, he stressed.

According to him, for an industry with an estimated domestic market of around Rs 10 lakh crore, the impact can be significant. A prolonged interruption in branch banking services would not only inconvenience traders, but could also affect customers who need to make payments or deposit money. At a time when businesses are already managing tight cash-flow requirements, any disruption in the banking system can add to the operational burden.

When asked about the volume of daily cash transactions, Rokde said nearly half of the jewellery industry's total business was earlier conducted in cash. Based on the industry's overall market size, he estimated that cash transactions currently amount to roughly Rs 800-1,000 crore a day. With the proposed three-day bank strike, this cash could accumulate over the period, creating an additional challenge for businesses. "Keeping such a large amount of cash with us, instead of depositing it in banks, would itself become a major concern, both from a security and an operational standpoint," he said.