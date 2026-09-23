Bank Strike From Sept 28: 'No Backing Down', Customers Asked To Finish Important Banking Work Well In Advance
"Finance Ministry's appeal won't help. We'll go ahead with proposed strike if there's no firm commitment on demands raised," AIBEA General Secretary tells Saurabh Shukla.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 9:20 AM IST
New Delhi: If you have any important banking work lined up for the last week of September, you may now need to get it done a little early. With the proposed three-day bank strike just days away and talks yet to yield a solution, several banks have cautioned their customers to finish pending works owing to a possible disruption in branch services.
Pressing for a five-day working week among other demands, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and its associated unions have decided to go ahead with the strike if their concerns remain unresolved.
Banks have now begun sending messages to customers advising them to complete important transactions before the strike begins. At the same time, customers have been suggested to use digital banking channels such as mobile and internet banking, UPI and ATMs for routine transactions.
If the strike goes ahead, branch operations could be affected across the country during the period, making it important for customers to plan their banking needs in advance. Banks have started alerting customers by SMSs since last night ahead of a proposed three-day strike by certain bank employees' unions from September 28 to 30. Banks will also remain closed on September 26 and 27, courtesy Second Saturday and Sunday.
Bank of Baroda has advised customers to complete branch banking requirements early and use its digital and self-service channels, including bob World, internet banking, UPI and ATMs, for routine transactions during the strike period.
State Bank of India (SBI) has also issued a similar advisory, asking customers to complete important transactions beforehand and make use of ATMs, Automated Deposit cum Withdrawal Machine (ADWMs), Customer Service Points (CSPs), YONO, internet and mobile banking, UPI and other digital services. Banks have also expressed regret for the inconvenience that customers may face.
An Appeal to SBIans— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 22, 2026
Let us keep our customers ahead and stand together in their service.
SBI has always stood by its people—supporting their growth, well-being and their families.
Let us come together now to keep serving our customers and keep banking going. pic.twitter.com/vgU7FYpYwP
SBI has also appealed to its employees to put customers first and work together to ensure that banking services continue smoothly. In a post on social media X, the bank while highlighting its commitment to the well being of its employees and their families, urged them to come together in the interest of customers and keep banking operations running.
"Customers are requested to plan their transactions in advance and use alternate banking channels during these days," stated Canara Bank.
Banking operations at branches may be impacted on 28th, 29th & 30th September 2026 due to the proposed nationwide bank strike. Customers are requested to plan their transactions in advance and use alternate banking channels during these days.— Canara Bank (@canarabank) September 21, 2026
[Canara Bank, Customer Advisory,… pic.twitter.com/8oj4YmUIP0
Why Strike?
Talking to ETV Bharat, All India Bank Employee's Association (AIBEA) General Secretary CH Venkatachalam said the union's main demand is the introduction of a five-day banking week, as agreed under the previous settlement with the government and the Indian Bank's Association (IBA).
He also said the same demand was discussed during talks on September 22 with the Chief Labour Commissioner, Ministry of Labour. While it was not outrightly rejected, the unions were informed that implementing the same would take more time. "Two and half years have already passed since we raised this demand. So, we told them that we would go on with the strike," Venkatachalam said.
On the Finance Ministry's appeal to call off the strike, he said the unions would not consider withdrawing it without a firm commitment on their demand. "Their appeal will not help us. We have made this clear that we won't back down," he said, adding that the strike would go as planned.
Venkatachalam said normal branch banking services, including cash related transactions are likely to be affected during the strike. However digital banking channels such as internet and mobile banking and other technology-based services are expected to continue without any disruptions.
He said the unions still hope the government would consider their demand, which they maintain is "genuine". However, no further meeting has been scheduled so far, he added.
Government's View
In view of the proposed bank strike, the Finance Ministry has appealed to employee unions to refrain from resorting to strikes and resolve their demands through dialogue. The ministry also highlighted the various measures taken for the welfare and benefit of bank employees.
Appeal to Employees of Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks for Ensuring Uninterrupted Banking Services— PIB India (@PIB_India) September 22, 2026
▶️The United Forum of Bank Unions and certain other Unions/Associations in the Public Sector Banks (supported by Regional Rural Banks) have called for a series of… pic.twitter.com/treSPA2nie
A press release issued in this regard stated that bank employees have received a range of benefits in recent settlements, including higher salaries, improved welfare provisions, more recruitment and promotions and also better transfer policies. Pensioners and women employees have also received expanded benefits, while recruitment and wage-settlement processes have been streamlined. This apart, there has been increase in salary and allowances along with fixation of new pay scales for all cadres, the Ministry stated.
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