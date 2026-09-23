ETV Bharat / bharat

Bank Strike From Sept 28: 'No Backing Down', Customers Asked To Finish Important Banking Work Well In Advance

New Delhi: If you have any important banking work lined up for the last week of September, you may now need to get it done a little early. With the proposed three-day bank strike just days away and talks yet to yield a solution, several banks have cautioned their customers to finish pending works owing to a possible disruption in branch services.

Pressing for a five-day working week among other demands, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and its associated unions have decided to go ahead with the strike if their concerns remain unresolved.

Banks have now begun sending messages to customers advising them to complete important transactions before the strike begins. At the same time, customers have been suggested to use digital banking channels such as mobile and internet banking, UPI and ATMs for routine transactions.

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If the strike goes ahead, branch operations could be affected across the country during the period, making it important for customers to plan their banking needs in advance. Banks have started alerting customers by SMSs since last night ahead of a proposed three-day strike by certain bank employees' unions from September 28 to 30. Banks will also remain closed on September 26 and 27, courtesy Second Saturday and Sunday.

Bank of Baroda's message to its customers (ETV Bharat)

Bank of Baroda has advised customers to complete branch banking requirements early and use its digital and self-service channels, including bob World, internet banking, UPI and ATMs, for routine transactions during the strike period.

State Bank of India (SBI) has also issued a similar advisory, asking customers to complete important transactions beforehand and make use of ATMs, Automated Deposit cum Withdrawal Machine (ADWMs), Customer Service Points (CSPs), YONO, internet and mobile banking, UPI and other digital services. Banks have also expressed regret for the inconvenience that customers may face.