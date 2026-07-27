ETV Bharat / bharat

Bank of Baroda Confirms Data Leak After Employee Email Compromised; Maintains Core Banking System Safe

New Delhi: State-run Bank of Baroda has confirmed a cybersecurity breach after reports claimed that customer data and internal documents linked to the bank had surfaced on the dark web. The public sector lender, however, asserted that its core banking systems remain secure and were not affected by the breach.

In an official statement, the bank said the incident was limited to the compromise of a single employee's email account and did not impact its core banking infrastructure. "Bank of Baroda has robust information security protocols in place. The incident involved the compromise of an employee's email. The matter was identified promptly, necessary action has been initiated, the core banking system remains uncompromised, and a forensic review has been launched," the bank said.

The clarification came after media reports suggested that customer data and internal records related to the bank had been put up for sale on the dark web. According to media reports, the leaked material allegedly includes customer information, identity documents, loan papers and internal audit records.