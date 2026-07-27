Bank of Baroda Confirms Data Leak After Employee Email Compromised; Maintains Core Banking System Safe
Bank of Baroda, however, maintained that its core banking system remains secure as a forensic probe begins, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST|
Updated : July 27, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
New Delhi: State-run Bank of Baroda has confirmed a cybersecurity breach after reports claimed that customer data and internal documents linked to the bank had surfaced on the dark web. The public sector lender, however, asserted that its core banking systems remain secure and were not affected by the breach.
In an official statement, the bank said the incident was limited to the compromise of a single employee's email account and did not impact its core banking infrastructure. "Bank of Baroda has robust information security protocols in place. The incident involved the compromise of an employee's email. The matter was identified promptly, necessary action has been initiated, the core banking system remains uncompromised, and a forensic review has been launched," the bank said.
🇮🇳 India — Threat Actor Claims 1 TB Bank of Baroda Data Leak— Dark Web Intelligence (@DailyDarkWeb) July 25, 2026
A threat actor has published samples and download links while claiming to possess approximately 1 TB of data associated with Bank of Baroda.
* The alleged leak includes personal and corporate banking records.
* The… pic.twitter.com/m1iCbmIPjy
The clarification came after media reports suggested that customer data and internal records related to the bank had been put up for sale on the dark web. According to media reports, the leaked material allegedly includes customer information, identity documents, loan papers and internal audit records.
The reports cited a source familiar with the matter as well as cybersecurity researcher Srikanth L, founder of Cashless Consumer. Based on metadata analysis, the researcher said the data appeared on a dark web marketplace on Saturday night and was advertised as a package exceeding 700 GB.
A source familiar with the investigation told Reuters that preliminary findings indicate the breach originated from a compromised employee email system rather than the bank's core banking network.
Following the incident, Bank of Baroda has initiated a forensic audit to determine the extent of the breach and assess whether any customer information was exposed. The bank has not disclosed how many customers, if any, may have been affected.
The lender has also not shared additional details about the ongoing investigation or informed stock exchanges about the incident so far. The development comes amid a series of cybersecurity incidents involving major Indian companies and institutions in recent months, underscoring growing concerns over data security and the increasing use of phishing and email compromise attacks to gain access to sensitive information.
Cybersecurity experts have repeatedly warned that employee email accounts remain one of the most common entry points for attackers. While banks typically maintain strong safeguards around core banking systems, compromised email accounts can still expose confidential documents, internal communications and customer-related information if not adequately protected.