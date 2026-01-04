ETV Bharat / bharat

Bank Employees' Unions Threaten To Go On Nationwide Strike On Jan 27

New Delhi: Bank employees' unions under the aegis of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) have threatened to go on a nationwide strike on January 27, demanding implementation of a 5-day week.

If the strike materialises, it would have a significant impact primarily on the operations of public sector banks for three days in a row, as January 25 and 26 are holidays.

At present, bank employees get off on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, apart from Sundays.

Declaring the remaining two Saturdays as holidays was agreed between the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and UFBU during the wage revision settlement in March, 2024.