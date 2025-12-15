ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladesh's Election Build-Up Brings New Strains For Ties With India

Security personnel stand guard as demonstrators attempt to demolish the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's first president and father of the country's fugitive prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka on November 17, 2025. ( AFP )

New Delhi: A fresh diplomatic exchange between New Delhi and Dhaka has highlighted the growing strains in India–Bangladesh relations as the eastern neighbour moves closer to its crucial parliamentary elections in February 2026.

India’s categorical rejection of allegations that it is allowing ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make ‘incendiary’ statements from Indian soil underscores how Bangladesh’s internal political turbulence is increasingly intersecting with regional diplomacy.

“India categorically rejects the assertions made by the interim Government of Bangladesh in its press note dated December 14, 2025,” a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday reads. “We have consistently reiterated our position in favour of free, fair, inclusive and credible elections being held in Bangladesh in a peaceful atmosphere. India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh. We expect that the interim government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures for ensuring internal law and order, including for the purpose of holding peaceful elections.”

The External Affairs Ministry’s statement came after Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on Sunday morning to convey Bangladesh’s strong concerns over India allowing ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to continue making ‘incendiary’ statements from Indian soil.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs alleged that Hasina, who took refuge in India after her ouster in August last year, has been calling on her supporters to engage in terrorist activities aimed at destabilising the country and derailing the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Sheikh Hasina. (IANS)

The Foreign Ministry also sought India’s cooperation in preventing suspects involved in the recent attempted assassination of Sharif Osman Hadi, an independent Dhaka-8 aspiring candidate for the February 2026 elections, from fleeing to India.

It urged New Delhi to ensure their immediate arrest and extradition should they enter Indian territory. Hadi is an anti-India radical leader and spokesperson of the anti-Sheikh Hasina Inquilab Manch.

On Saturday afternoon, unidentified gunmen riding on motorcycles opened fire at Hadi, who was travelling on a rickshaw in a busy Dhaka locality, leaving him in a coma. He is expected to be flown to Singapore for further treatment.

An activist holds a poster of Sharif Osman Hadi, senior leader of the student protest group Inqilab Mancha, who was shot outside a mosque, during a demonstration to condemn the attack in Dhaka on December 15, 2025. (AFP)

The Foreign Ministry further reiterated its demand for the immediate extradition of Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal so they can face sentences already handed down by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh.

“The Indian government was called upon to expeditiously act to end the criminal actions by these fascist terrorists and extradite them to Bangladesh as soon as possible,” the Foreign Ministry statement reads.

It added that as a neighbouring country, India is expected to stand with the people of Bangladesh in upholding justice and protecting democratic processes. In his response to the concerns raised by Dhaka, High Commissioner Verma said that India looks forward to peaceful and inclusive elections in Bangladesh and reaffirmed New Delhi's readiness to extend all necessary cooperation in this regard.