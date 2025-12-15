Bangladesh's Election Build-Up Brings New Strains For Ties With India
A fresh diplomatic exchange highlights how Bangladesh’s political transition and extradition demands are reshaping India–Bangladesh relations before crucial elections.
New Delhi: A fresh diplomatic exchange between New Delhi and Dhaka has highlighted the growing strains in India–Bangladesh relations as the eastern neighbour moves closer to its crucial parliamentary elections in February 2026.
India’s categorical rejection of allegations that it is allowing ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make ‘incendiary’ statements from Indian soil underscores how Bangladesh’s internal political turbulence is increasingly intersecting with regional diplomacy.
“India categorically rejects the assertions made by the interim Government of Bangladesh in its press note dated December 14, 2025,” a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday reads. “We have consistently reiterated our position in favour of free, fair, inclusive and credible elections being held in Bangladesh in a peaceful atmosphere. India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh. We expect that the interim government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures for ensuring internal law and order, including for the purpose of holding peaceful elections.”
The External Affairs Ministry’s statement came after Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on Sunday morning to convey Bangladesh’s strong concerns over India allowing ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to continue making ‘incendiary’ statements from Indian soil.
In a separate statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs alleged that Hasina, who took refuge in India after her ouster in August last year, has been calling on her supporters to engage in terrorist activities aimed at destabilising the country and derailing the upcoming parliamentary elections.
The Foreign Ministry also sought India’s cooperation in preventing suspects involved in the recent attempted assassination of Sharif Osman Hadi, an independent Dhaka-8 aspiring candidate for the February 2026 elections, from fleeing to India.
It urged New Delhi to ensure their immediate arrest and extradition should they enter Indian territory. Hadi is an anti-India radical leader and spokesperson of the anti-Sheikh Hasina Inquilab Manch.
On Saturday afternoon, unidentified gunmen riding on motorcycles opened fire at Hadi, who was travelling on a rickshaw in a busy Dhaka locality, leaving him in a coma. He is expected to be flown to Singapore for further treatment.
The Foreign Ministry further reiterated its demand for the immediate extradition of Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal so they can face sentences already handed down by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh.
“The Indian government was called upon to expeditiously act to end the criminal actions by these fascist terrorists and extradite them to Bangladesh as soon as possible,” the Foreign Ministry statement reads.
It added that as a neighbouring country, India is expected to stand with the people of Bangladesh in upholding justice and protecting democratic processes. In his response to the concerns raised by Dhaka, High Commissioner Verma said that India looks forward to peaceful and inclusive elections in Bangladesh and reaffirmed New Delhi's readiness to extend all necessary cooperation in this regard.
India’s categorical rejection of the Bangladesh interim government’s allegations over Hasina’s activities from Indian soil marks a new flashpoint in an already strained bilateral relationship.
Dhaka’s public reiteration of extradition demands adds another layer of complexity. Extradition is governed by legal treaties, judicial review and political discretion, not political rhetoric. By foregrounding the issue so close to elections, the interim government risks transforming a legal matter into a diplomatic pressure tool – something New Delhi is unlikely to accept without due process.
For India, any precipitous action would carry significant consequences. Sheikh Hasina’s tenure was marked by close cooperation with India on counter-terrorism, connectivity, energy and regional security. While New Delhi is conscious of changing political realities in Dhaka, it is equally wary of actions that could set uncomfortable precedents regarding political asylum, extradition, and the treatment of former leaders in the region.
The episode highlights the intensely polarised political environment in Bangladesh as the election approaches. By externalising domestic political disputes – especially by implicating India – the interim government may be seeking to consolidate internal legitimacy or deflect attention from challenges related to electoral credibility, law and order, and political reconciliation.
India’s insistence on 'inclusive' elections carries an implicit message: political stability in Bangladesh cannot be achieved through exclusion or retribution. For New Delhi, a violent election outcome would have direct spillover effects, including refugee flows, border instability and space for extremist elements – concerns rooted in hard regional security calculations rather than ideological preferences.
Beyond bilateral ties, the standoff has wider regional implications. Bangladesh occupies a pivotal position in eastern South Asia, linking India’s northeastern region to the Bay of Bengal and Southeast Asia. Prolonged political instability or a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations could slow regional connectivity projects, disrupt trade corridors and complicate security cooperation in the Bay of Bengal.
External actors are also closely watching developments. A prolonged India–Bangladesh diplomatic chill could create openings for greater strategic competition in Dhaka, at a time when South Asia is already navigating heightened geopolitical rivalries.
According to Bangladeshi academic and political observer Sharin Shajahan Naomi, Bangladesh stands at a critical crossroads. “Dhaka is under intense pressure to hold an election, yet the ground realities are deeply troubling,” Naomi told ETV Bharat. “Business activity has slowed to a standstill, investment confidence is weak, and the security situation remains volatile. Ordinary citizens are anxious, uncertain, and increasingly fatigued by prolonged instability.”
She said that in such a fragile moment, confrontation – whether internal or external - is a luxury Bangladesh cannot afford. What the country urgently needs is stability, confidence, and trust.
“Building constructive and respectful relationships with all neighbouring countries is not merely good diplomacy; it is a strategic necessity,” she further stated. “Political harmony at home and regional cooperation abroad are indispensable for delivering a credible, peaceful, and internationally respected election.”
According to Naomi, India, as the region’s largest democracy, operates within a constitutional framework that guarantees freedom of expression. Within its own political ecosystem, it cannot and should not silence Hasina’s views. Dhaka must recognise this democratic reality rather than misread it as hostility or interference. Misplaced resentment only weakens Bangladesh’s own negotiating position.
“Beyond political sensitivities, the broader national interest is clear,” she pointed out. “A stable and cooperative relationship with India is vital – especially at this juncture. India’s goodwill and practical cooperation can significantly contribute to electoral stability, regional confidence, and international legitimacy. History shows that Bangladesh’s previous leaders understood this well and proactively engaged New Delhi during moments of political transition.”
She said that this raises an unavoidable question: why should the Bangladesh interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus choose a different path? “At a time when the nation requires calm leadership and strategic foresight, diplomacy – not defiance - must guide decision-making,” Naomi said. “The task before Dhaka is not to assert pride through distance, but to secure the future through engagement. In this moment of uncertainty, restraint is strength, diplomacy is wisdom, and regional partnership is the surest path to a credible election and a stable Bangladesh.”
To sum up, as Bangladesh heads towards the February 2026 polls, how both sides navigate this sensitive phase will shape not just bilateral ties, but also the political and security landscape of South Asia in the years ahead.
