Bangladeshi Woman Raped In Jharkhand Detention Centre; Three Police Personnel Suspended
The matter came to light after the state government's submission before the High Court, reports Rajesh Kumar Singh.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Ranchi: Three Jharkhand police personnel have been suspended and an FIR has been registered against them in connection with the alleged rape of a Bangladeshi woman lodged in the Hazaribagh detention center.
The matter came to light in the state government's submission before the division bench of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad following a report by the District Legal Services Authority (DALSA), Hazaribagh.
The division bench has sought a response from the Centre regarding why the victim has not yet been deported to Bangladesh. It has also directed that the victim's safety and necessary basic amenities be ensured. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for October 15.
How the matter reached the court
The issue regarding the abuse of the woman in the detention center was raised by an NGO. A writ petition was filed on behalf of the NGO through High Court advocate Ankit Apurva. Advocate Ankit Apurva told ETV Bharat that the woman had been kept in the detention center despite completing her sentence, and during this period, she was allegedly subjected to sexual exploitation.
He stated that serious allegations regarding violations of the law have surfaced in the case. “The woman had completed her entire sentence back in 2021, yet she was shuttled between the detention center and jail,” he added.
Notably, the woman is an orphan. According to the advocate, when he met and spoke with the victim, she stated on record that a police officer was sexually exploiting her. Acting on the information, the court directed the JHALSA (Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority) Secretary via online proceedings to send a DALSA team to the detention center to record her statement. The victim told the DALSA team that she had been raped by three police personnel.
Action against police personnel
The state government informed the court that an FIR has been registered against three Hazaribagh constables—Ranjeet Mahto, Renu Benjamin, and Waris Kachhap—in connection with the alleged rape of the woman. All three have also been suspended. The Court also raised questions regarding the sections invoked against the accused in the FIR.
In response, Advocate General Rohitashya Rai informed the Court that the necessary amendments would be made to the FIR. DALSA also submitted its report concerning the matter to the Court in a sealed envelope. The report details allegations made by the woman regarding rape committed by three police personnel.
Court pulls up Home Secretary
Jharkhand Home Secretary Vandana Dadel was present in Court during the hearing. According to Advocate Ankit Apurva, the Home Secretary informed the Court that the Hazaribagh detention center falls under the jurisdiction of the district police rather than her department.
The Court questioned this, noting that the police force itself operates under the Home Department; therefore, the government could not absolve itself of responsibility for the safety of the woman held in the detention center or for any incidents occurring there.
Why not deported after being declared a foreigner?
During the hearing, the Court also questioned why the woman was not immediately deported after being declared a foreigner in 2021. The Court asked why she was not sent back to Bangladesh after completing her three-year sentence under the Foreigners Act in 2021, and why she was instead kept at the Hazaribagh detention center.
According to Advocate Ankit Apurva, the state government informed the court that a letter had been written to the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding her deportation, but no response was received.
New Foreigners Act Case Registered in 2025
The court questioned why a new case was registered against the woman under the Foreigners Act in 2025, given that she had already been convicted in a previous case under the same Act.
The government told the court that the woman had escaped from the Hazaribagh detention center in late 2025, leading to the registration of a new case against her under the Foreigners Act. She was acquitted by the court in this case in 2026. The High Court questioned why the government did not appeal against the acquittal order.
Two Cases Registered in 2018
The state government informed the court that two cases had been registered against the woman in 2018. One case related to child abduction, while the other was registered under the Foreigners Act. She was sentenced to two years in the child abduction case. Subsequently, in 2021, she was sentenced to three years in the Foreigners Act case and sent to the Hazaribagh detention center.
Advocate Ankit Apurva stated that the Centre has issued clear instructions to improve the facilities at the detention center. The administration has deployed three female and three male constables for the woman's security.
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