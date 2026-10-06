ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladeshi Woman Raped In Jharkhand Detention Centre; Three Police Personnel Suspended

Ranchi: Three Jharkhand police personnel have been suspended and an FIR has been registered against them in connection with the alleged rape of a Bangladeshi woman lodged in the Hazaribagh detention center.

The matter came to light in the state government's submission before the division bench of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad following a report by the District Legal Services Authority (DALSA), Hazaribagh.

The division bench has sought a response from the Centre regarding why the victim has not yet been deported to Bangladesh. It has also directed that the victim's safety and necessary basic amenities be ensured. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for October 15.

How the matter reached the court

The issue regarding the abuse of the woman in the detention center was raised by an NGO. A writ petition was filed on behalf of the NGO through High Court advocate Ankit Apurva. Advocate Ankit Apurva told ETV Bharat that the woman had been kept in the detention center despite completing her sentence, and during this period, she was allegedly subjected to sexual exploitation.

He stated that serious allegations regarding violations of the law have surfaced in the case. “The woman had completed her entire sentence back in 2021, yet she was shuttled between the detention center and jail,” he added.

Notably, the woman is an orphan. According to the advocate, when he met and spoke with the victim, she stated on record that a police officer was sexually exploiting her. Acting on the information, the court directed the JHALSA (Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority) Secretary via online proceedings to send a DALSA team to the detention center to record her statement. The victim told the DALSA team that she had been raped by three police personnel.

Action against police personnel

The state government informed the court that an FIR has been registered against three Hazaribagh constables—Ranjeet Mahto, Renu Benjamin, and Waris Kachhap—in connection with the alleged rape of the woman. All three have also been suspended. The Court also raised questions regarding the sections invoked against the accused in the FIR.

In response, Advocate General Rohitashya Rai informed the Court that the necessary amendments would be made to the FIR. DALSA also submitted its report concerning the matter to the Court in a sealed envelope. The report details allegations made by the woman regarding rape committed by three police personnel.

Court pulls up Home Secretary