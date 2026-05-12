Bangladeshi, Thai And Nepalese Infiltrators Nabbed Along With Indian Facilitators
The arrests were made by the personnel of the Border Security Force and Sashastra Seema Bal.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) has nabbed eight individuals including seven Bangladeshi nationals while they were attempting to enter India illegally across the Kuchlibari border in Mekhliganj in Cooch Behar. Meanwhile, four others were also caught while attempting to infiltrate the country through the Nepal border.
In the first instance, personnel from Dhaprahat Border Outpost under the jurisdiction of Kuchlibari Police Station carried out an operation on Monday night and arrested seven Bangladeshi citizens along with an Indian facilitator. The arrested Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Abdur Rob, Akash Hossain, Sujan Hossain, Saiful Islam, Animul Sheikh, Rashol Sheikh and Nirab Sikdar. Of these, four hail from Pabna, two from Rajbari and one from Daulatpur district of Bangladesh. The facilitator nabbed has been identified as Sushil Shil of '25 Teesta Payasti area of Kuchlibari.
It needs to be underlined that Cooch Behar shares an extensive border with Bangladesh spanning approximately 500 km. While most sections of this frontier are secured by barbed wire fencing, certain areas remain unfenced on account of rivers and other topographical or boundary related challenges. These unfenced sections are allegedly frequently exploited for illegal infiltration and smuggling activities.
BSF sources said that surveillance along the India-Bangladesh border was intensified following intelligence inputs. Several individuals were observed moving suspiciously in the Dhapra area. A subsequent operation resulted in their apprehension.
During preliminary interrogation, the arrested Bangladeshi nationals revealed that they had previously also crossed the border illegally and travelled to Kerala in search of employment. They disclosed that they had collectively planned to return from Kerala to their home country to celebrate Eid and harboured plans to re-enter India following their visit home.
The detainees were handed over to the Kuchlibari Police Station to face legal proceedings in accordance with the law. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of BSF's Jalpaiguri Sector, Pawan Kumar Pankaj said, "Strict surveillance is being maintained along the India-Bangladesh international border to curb infiltration, smuggling and other illicit activities. This success has been achieved through a robust intelligence network and intensified border patrolling."
In the second instance, troopers of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt via the Nepal border. Personnel from the 41st Battalion apprehended four persons while they were attempting to infiltrate through the Ranidanga sector. The detainees were produced before a court in Siliguri on Tuesday.
Sources said that acting on a tip-off, a raid was carried out at Rathkhola area which lies under the jurisdiction of Naxalbari Police Station. The raid resulted in the arrest of four persons that included two Thai women. The other two detainees include an Indian driver and a Nepali smuggler.
SSB sources said that on Monday afternoon, troopers from 'B' Company at Madanjot located near the India-Nepal border ambushed a vehicle near Pillar No. 88/08 as it attempted to cross the border. Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) at Naxalbari, Soumyajit Roy said, "The detainees were subsequently arrested. All aspects of the case are being thoroughly examined. An investigation will be carried out to determine if any other individuals are involved in this incident."
The two Thai women have been identified as 43-year-old Nusra Kingwan and 33-year-old Sabini Chalasai. The Nepali smuggler accompanying them was 28-year-old Abhishek Shrestha Bharatali of Mechinagar in Jhapa district of Nepal. Additionally, the Indian driver accompanying them was 26-year-old Mohammad Soleman of North Dinajpur.
The SSB claims to have recovered important documents from the arrested individuals. Among the seized items were foreign passports, mobile phones, Aadhaar cards and a Nepalese national identity card. The wheeled vehicle used in the incident has been impounded.
The SSB suspects that the Thai women might have entered India with the intention of engaging in the sex trade under the guise of offering 'Thai massage’. The Nepalese trafficker was assisting them in crossing the border. All the four were booked in various cases at the Naxalbari Police Station.