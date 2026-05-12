ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladeshi, Thai And Nepalese Infiltrators Nabbed Along With Indian Facilitators

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) has nabbed eight individuals including seven Bangladeshi nationals while they were attempting to enter India illegally across the Kuchlibari border in Mekhliganj in Cooch Behar. Meanwhile, four others were also caught while attempting to infiltrate the country through the Nepal border.

In the first instance, personnel from Dhaprahat Border Outpost under the jurisdiction of Kuchlibari Police Station carried out an operation on Monday night and arrested seven Bangladeshi citizens along with an Indian facilitator. The arrested Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Abdur Rob, Akash Hossain, Sujan Hossain, Saiful Islam, Animul Sheikh, Rashol Sheikh and Nirab Sikdar. Of these, four hail from Pabna, two from Rajbari and one from Daulatpur district of Bangladesh. The facilitator nabbed has been identified as Sushil Shil of '25 Teesta Payasti area of ​​Kuchlibari.

It needs to be underlined that Cooch Behar shares an extensive border with Bangladesh spanning approximately 500 km. While most sections of this frontier are secured by barbed wire fencing, certain areas remain unfenced on account of rivers and other topographical or boundary related challenges. These unfenced sections are allegedly frequently exploited for illegal infiltration and smuggling activities.

BSF sources said that surveillance along the India-Bangladesh border was intensified following intelligence inputs. Several individuals were observed moving suspiciously in the Dhapra area. A subsequent operation resulted in their apprehension.

During preliminary interrogation, the arrested Bangladeshi nationals revealed that they had previously also crossed the border illegally and travelled to Kerala in search of employment. They disclosed that they had collectively planned to return from Kerala to their home country to celebrate Eid and harboured plans to re-enter India following their visit home.

The detainees were handed over to the Kuchlibari Police Station to face legal proceedings in accordance with the law. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of BSF's Jalpaiguri Sector, Pawan Kumar Pankaj said, "Strict surveillance is being maintained along the India-Bangladesh international border to curb infiltration, smuggling and other illicit activities. This success has been achieved through a robust intelligence network and intensified border patrolling."