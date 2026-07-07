ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladeshi Nationals, Rohingyas Among 15 Jailed In Human Trafficking Case In Lucknow

Lucknow: Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals and two Rohingya individuals were among the 15 individuals sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment each by a special NIA court here in a human trafficking and illegal infiltration case.

A fine of ₹10,000 has also been imposed on each of the convicts. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested several members of this gang on October 26, 2021. Investigations revealed that it was an international syndicate facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals across the India-Bangladesh border and helping them obtain forged Indian documents to settle in India.

During the ATS investigation, it was discovered that gang members created forged Aadhaar cards, identity cards, and other documents to secure Indian passports for these individuals. Subsequently, the Bangladeshi nationals were trafficked to other countries. The ATS completed its investigation and filed a charge sheet against all the accused in court.