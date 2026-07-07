Bangladeshi Nationals, Rohingyas Among 15 Jailed In Human Trafficking Case In Lucknow
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested several members of this gang on October 26, 2021.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 9:31 AM IST
Lucknow: Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals and two Rohingya individuals were among the 15 individuals sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment each by a special NIA court here in a human trafficking and illegal infiltration case.
A fine of ₹10,000 has also been imposed on each of the convicts. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested several members of this gang on October 26, 2021. Investigations revealed that it was an international syndicate facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals across the India-Bangladesh border and helping them obtain forged Indian documents to settle in India.
During the ATS investigation, it was discovered that gang members created forged Aadhaar cards, identity cards, and other documents to secure Indian passports for these individuals. Subsequently, the Bangladeshi nationals were trafficked to other countries. The ATS completed its investigation and filed a charge sheet against all the accused in court.
The ATS presented evidence and argued the case effectively in court. Based on this, the NIA/ATS court found all 15 accused guilty of illegal infiltration, possession of forged documents, and human trafficking, sentencing them to five years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 each. Those sentenced include 13 Bangladeshi nationals and two Rohingya individuals.
The individuals sentenced include Mahfuzur Rahman, Khokhan Sardar alias Md. Qayyum Ansari, Jamil Ahmed alias Porag alias Palash Biswas, Alauddin Tariq alias Rinku Biswas, Hussain Mohammad Fahad alias Manik Dutta, Sakhawat Khan alias Golak Mandal, Al Amin Ahmed alias Rajesh Biswas, Asidul Islam alias Vijay Das, Zaibul Islam alias Govinda Das, Rajib Hussain alias Ateet Das, Mominur Islam alias Roni Pal, Mehedi Hasan alias Bapi Rai, Shaon Ahmed alias Pintu Das, Noor Amin, and Md. Jameel, alias Harish Ullah, was found guilty of illegal infiltration, possession of forged documents, and human trafficking.
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