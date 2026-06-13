ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladeshi National Wanted For 17 Years Arrested In UP's Saharanpur With Fake Documents

Saharanpur: A joint team of Saharanpur police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a Bangladeshi national carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, who had been absconding for the past 17 years, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Zahid, son of Ahmed Fakir, a resident of Dera Bassi in Punjab and originally from Bangladesh, was arrested near Saifan Pulia following a tip-off, they said.

Police said a fake Aadhaar card, a Bangladeshi identity document and other suspicious documents were recovered from him.

According to the officials, an intelligence unit officer had lodged a complaint on August 8, 2009, alleging that several Bangladeshi nationals had entered India without valid documents and passports with the intention of staying and working illegally. A case was registered at Kutubsher police station under the Foreigners Act.