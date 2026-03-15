ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladeshi Man Goes Missing In Kolkata While Accompanying Wife For Treatment

By Ayan Neogi

Kolkata: A Bangladeshi man who recently came to Kolkata, West Bengal’s capital, for his wife’s treatment has gone missing, police said.

Syed Abdullah Zohi (50), a resident of the Chapainawabganj district in Bangladesh, has been untraceable since Wednesday (March 11), plunging his wife and entire family into deep anxiety.

According to the family, Zohi arrived in Kolkata a few days ago with his wife, Masrufa Tasnim, specifically for medical treatment purposes. “He had brought his wife to a hospital in Baguiati, within the Bidhannagar area, to treat some ailments. They had even started her treatment at that facility and were lodging at a hotel. However, Zohi suddenly and mysteriously disappeared last Wednesday,” they said, according to local reports.

Local media also reported that Zohi left his hotel room on Wednesday and didn’t return. After hours, his wife called his phone, which was answered by a vegetable vendor who had found it unattended on a motorcycle. The vendor explained the phone had been ringing repeatedly, prompting him to answer. Zohi’s wife retrieved the phone from the vendor but found no sign of her husband at the location.