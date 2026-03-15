Bangladeshi Man Goes Missing In Kolkata While Accompanying Wife For Treatment
Syed Abdullah Zohi (50), a resident of Chapainawabganj in Bangladesh, arrived in Kolkata a few days ago with his wife, Masrufa Tasnim, for medical purposes.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
By Ayan Neogi
Kolkata: A Bangladeshi man who recently came to Kolkata, West Bengal’s capital, for his wife’s treatment has gone missing, police said.
Syed Abdullah Zohi (50), a resident of the Chapainawabganj district in Bangladesh, has been untraceable since Wednesday (March 11), plunging his wife and entire family into deep anxiety.
According to the family, Zohi arrived in Kolkata a few days ago with his wife, Masrufa Tasnim, specifically for medical treatment purposes. “He had brought his wife to a hospital in Baguiati, within the Bidhannagar area, to treat some ailments. They had even started her treatment at that facility and were lodging at a hotel. However, Zohi suddenly and mysteriously disappeared last Wednesday,” they said, according to local reports.
Local media also reported that Zohi left his hotel room on Wednesday and didn’t return. After hours, his wife called his phone, which was answered by a vegetable vendor who had found it unattended on a motorcycle. The vendor explained the phone had been ringing repeatedly, prompting him to answer. Zohi’s wife retrieved the phone from the vendor but found no sign of her husband at the location.
Zohi’s wife filed a missing persons complaint at the Baguiati Police Station. “Their relative, namely Ripon Mondal, currently residing in Kolkata, had arranged for Zohi and Tasnim’s travel to India for treatment,” police said.
Mondal told the police that on Thursday (March 12), they received a phone call and the caller on the other end claimed to have located Zohi in Bardhaman and demanded Rs 2,000 for bringing Zohi to Sealdah Station.
“Finding the individual’s claims suspicious, Mondal and Tasnim immediately reported the matter to the Baguiati Police Station. Upon investigation, it turned out to be a hoax call. It appeared that someone may have attempted to exploit their predicament for fraudulent purposes,” police said, citing the complaint.
Mondal told ETV Bharat that he is deeply concerned about Zohi’s sudden and mysterious disappearance. “We are maintaining constant contact with the Baguiati Police Station, and where officials are providing us with significant assistance,” he said.
Speaking on the matter on the condition of anonymity, a senior official from the Bidhannagar Commissionerate stated, “We are making continuous efforts to locate the individual in question. We will provide an update as soon as he is found.”
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