ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladeshi Man Gets Seven Months In Jail For Faking Indian Identity To Work In Kuwait

Mumbai: A court here has sentenced a 46-year-old Bangladeshi national to seven months in jail for illegally entering India in 2005 and working in Kuwait for a decade using forged documents, observing that leniency in such cases may prove dangerous to national security.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Esplanade Court) K S Zanwar convicted the Bangladeshi national under the Immigration and Foreigners Act as well as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating, forgery of public registers/identity proofs and possession of forged documents.

In its verdict of May 21, the court remarked that "a citizen of another country who is a foreigner to India cannot claim the same rights and facilities as an Indian citizen".

"If such leniency is given, the same may prove dangerous to national security and even to legitimate rights of Indian citizens as unauthorised entries can cause a strain on the economy of India," the court noted.

However, as the accused has been under continuous detention since his arrest on October 14, 2025, his sentence was deemed fully served and, hence, he is entitled to a set-off. The court directed the prosecution to initiate the process to deport the man to Bangladesh.

On October 14, 2025, the man, travelling under the name 'Piklu Dey', had landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai after returning from Kuwait on board flight 6E1236.