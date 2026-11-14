ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladeshi Couple Arrested Over Illegal Stay In Rajasthan's Ajmer; Shifted To Detention Centre With Three Minor Children

Ajmer: Police have arrested a Bangladeshi couple and detained their three minor children living illegally in Rajasthan's Ajmer, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Himanshu Jangid stated that the arrested individuals are 65-year-old Majid Ali and his 55-year-old wife, Farzan Khan, both hailing from Mohammadpur in Bangladesh capital Dhaka. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team comprising the Ajmer CID zone and the local police conducted a search in the Dargah area, leading to the arrest of the Bangladeshi couple.

According to Jangid, investigation has revealed that the couple entered India illegally in 2007 via the Hili border in West Bengal. The couple then traveled from West Bengal to Delhi by train, and subsequently moved to Ajmer in 2009, Jangid said.

He said that questioning revealed that Majid Ali and Farzan Khan were married in 2006. They spent two years living a nomadic existence in Delhi. The couple has three children, two sons and one daughter. ASP Jangid confirmed that the couple and their children are being transferred to a detention center in Alwar.