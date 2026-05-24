ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladesh Worker Arrested In Bengal After Villagers Raise Suspicion

Kolkata: A Bangladeshi national who allegedly spent eight years in India concealing his identity was detained by villagers and later handed over to police in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali area, locals and officials said.

The man, identified as MH Islam, a resident of Dhaka, Bangladesh, was detained in the Manipur area of North 24 Parganas district after villagers became suspicious of his activities, local sources said.

“We questioned him after noticing him loitering in a suspicious manner, and during interrogation, he admitted that he was a Bangladeshi citizen who had entered India illegally in 2018 through the Satkhira border area of Bangladesh,” locals told ETV Bharat.

A video purportedly showing his confession has also surfaced on social media.

According to locals, Islam told them that he had worked as a labourer in several Indian cities, including Chennai, Bihar, Bengaluru and Gurugram, mostly in the scrap trade.

“I worked as a labourer in several places across India, including Madras (Chennai), Bihar, Bengaluru, and Gurugram. In various locations, I worked in the scrap trade, collecting broken bottles and discarded iron scraps,” he said, per locals.