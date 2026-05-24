Bangladesh Worker Arrested In Bengal After Villagers Raise Suspicion
The Dhaka resident allegedly revealed that he has been living in India without valid documents since 2018, reports Shamim Mola
Published : May 24, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Kolkata: A Bangladeshi national who allegedly spent eight years in India concealing his identity was detained by villagers and later handed over to police in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali area, locals and officials said.
The man, identified as MH Islam, a resident of Dhaka, Bangladesh, was detained in the Manipur area of North 24 Parganas district after villagers became suspicious of his activities, local sources said.
“We questioned him after noticing him loitering in a suspicious manner, and during interrogation, he admitted that he was a Bangladeshi citizen who had entered India illegally in 2018 through the Satkhira border area of Bangladesh,” locals told ETV Bharat.
A video purportedly showing his confession has also surfaced on social media.
According to locals, Islam told them that he had worked as a labourer in several Indian cities, including Chennai, Bihar, Bengaluru and Gurugram, mostly in the scrap trade.
“I worked as a labourer in several places across India, including Madras (Chennai), Bihar, Bengaluru, and Gurugram. In various locations, I worked in the scrap trade, collecting broken bottles and discarded iron scraps,” he said, per locals.
“Often, despite doing the work, I did not receive proper wages or payment,” he added.
Residents said Islam revealed details about his family, wife, Marufa, and children Saiful, Ariful, Sharifful, and Nusrat, who live in Bangladesh.
According to them, he did not possess any valid Indian identity documents, passport or visa. “Islam claimed that he had recently travelled by train from Bihar to Sealdah station in Kolkata and later walked to the Manipur area of Sandeshkhali,” they said.
Villagers later handed him over to Sandeshkhali Police Station after confirming that he did not possess valid travel documents.
Police have taken the man into custody and started questioning him. No formal statement has yet been issued by the police regarding the case. However, a police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said necessary steps were being taken to hand over the accused to the Border Security Force (BSF).
“We are also investigating whether the man had links to any larger infiltration network or syndicate,” the official added.
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