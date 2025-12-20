ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Must Take up With Bangladesh Issue Of Safety Of Minorities: Priyanka On Hindu Man's Lynching

A protester holds a placard and shout slogans during a protest following overnight attacks and vandalism after the death of a prominent activist, who was shot by an assailant a week ago, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. ( AP )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday termed as "extremely disturbing" the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh over alleged blasphemy and urged the Indian government to raise the issue of the safety of Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities with the neighbouring country. The Hindu man was lynched and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Bangladesh, in the latest incident of violence against the religious minority in the country. The deceased, identified as 25-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, was a factory worker in Mymensingh city, the Bangla Tribune news portal reported on Friday. "The news of the brutal murder of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das by a mob in Bangladesh is extremely disturbing. In any civilized society, discrimination, violence, and murder based on religion, caste, or identity are crimes against humanity," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X. "The Indian government should take note of the increasing violence against Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities in the neighboring country and raise the issue of their safety and security forcefully with the Bangladeshi government," she said.