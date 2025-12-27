Bangladesh Unrest: Attack On Chhayanaut Alarms Nazrul Family, Poet’s Granddaughter Speaks Out
The vandalism at Chhayanaut amid Bangladesh unrest has alarmed Nazrul’s family members, raising concerns over cultural heritage, humanity and also on strained India-Bangladesh ties.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 10:39 AM IST
Asansol: As Bangladesh witnesses unrest following the death of student leader Usman Hadi, with fresh incidents of violence against Hindus reported from several parts of the country, vandalisation of iconic cultural institution Chhayanaut, named after a celebrated collection of poems by national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, has triggered deep concern among artists and cultural figures on both sides of the border. Expressing deep anguish, Nazrul Islam’s granddaughter and noted singer Sonali Kazi said the attack on Chhayanaut has left her family “heartbroken and deeply concerned.”
“This has created a cause for concern for us,” Sonali Kazi told ETV Bharat. Describing Chhayanaut as an inseparable part of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam’s legacy, she said the institution symbolises years of cultural exchange and heritage that India and Bangladesh shared. “We are members of Nazrul’s family, but that is not all. I am an ardent admirer of his ideals. From childhood, we have grown up with his thoughts,” she said.
Sonali said that she visited the Chhayanaut in Bangladesh while its artists have frequently travelled to Nazrul’s birthplace in Churulia, West Bengal. “They have also come to Churulia. I have no words to say how heartbroken all of us are that such a large cultural institution has been destroyed,” she said.
She also expressed pain over the destruction of historical memory at Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s residence in Dhanmondi. “We had visited that house too. It carried evidence of the massacre that took place there. Sheikh Hasina had built a memorial there but that has now been erased, and it causes us immense pain,” she said.
Calling for collective introspection, Sonali said it was time for Bengalis and admirers of Nazrul Islam to reflect on the prevailing situation. “We still don’t understand how the relationship between the two countries will be rebuilt,” she said.
As a cultural activist, she stressed the urgent need to restore people-to-people ties. “We want healthy exchange of culture to return. Every year, culturally inclined people from Dhaka come to Kolkata and Churulia. Now they are unable to come due to visa issues. Many have expressed their pain with us through social media,” she added.
Emphasising humanity over politics, Sonali said, “We have grown up with the belief that humanity is the greatest truth. Dipu Das, who was killed, was a human being first, even before nationality. The state must prioritise the security of its people.”
Invoking her grandfather Kazi Nazrul Islam, she quoted him before concluding, “I sing the song of equality, there is nothing greater or more glorious than humanity.”
