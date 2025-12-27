ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladesh Unrest: Attack On Chhayanaut Alarms Nazrul Family, Poet’s Granddaughter Speaks Out

Asansol: As Bangladesh witnesses unrest following the death of student leader Usman Hadi, with fresh incidents of violence against Hindus reported from several parts of the country, vandalisation of iconic cultural institution Chhayanaut, named after a celebrated collection of poems by national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, has triggered deep concern among artists and cultural figures on both sides of the border. Expressing deep anguish, Nazrul Islam’s granddaughter and noted singer Sonali Kazi said the attack on Chhayanaut has left her family “heartbroken and deeply concerned.”

“This has created a cause for concern for us,” Sonali Kazi told ETV Bharat. Describing Chhayanaut as an inseparable part of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam’s legacy, she said the institution symbolises years of cultural exchange and heritage that India and Bangladesh shared. “We are members of Nazrul’s family, but that is not all. I am an ardent admirer of his ideals. From childhood, we have grown up with his thoughts,” she said.

Sonali said that she visited the Chhayanaut in Bangladesh while its artists have frequently travelled to Nazrul’s birthplace in Churulia, West Bengal. “They have also come to Churulia. I have no words to say how heartbroken all of us are that such a large cultural institution has been destroyed,” she said.

She also expressed pain over the destruction of historical memory at Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s residence in Dhanmondi. “We had visited that house too. It carried evidence of the massacre that took place there. Sheikh Hasina had built a memorial there but that has now been erased, and it causes us immense pain,” she said.