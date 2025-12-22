ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladesh Temporarily Suspends Consular, Visa Services From High Commission In New Delhi

New Delhi: The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi said on Monday that all consular and visa services have been temporarily suspended until further notice.

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, all consular and visa services from the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi are temporarily suspended until further notice. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted," the Bangladesh High Commission said in a notice.

The development came after India suspended visa operations at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Chittagong following a security incident.

"Due to a recent security incident at AHCI Chittagong, Indian visa operations at IVAC Chittagong will remain suspended from 21/12/2025 until further notice," IVAC had said in a statement.

The suspension follows reports of unrest and security concerns near the diplomatic mission last week. IVAC has clarified that the decision to resume services will depend on a thorough assessment of the local environment.

India had on Sunday dismissed "misleading propaganda" in sections of the Bangladeshi media over a demonstration in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi against the "horrendous killing" of Hindu youth, and said the protest was brief and posed no security threat.