Bangladesh Security Situation Poses Fresh Threat To Northeast, Parliamentary Panel Warns
Experts flag the risk of hostile forces exploiting regional fault lines, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 9:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The recent multi-state crackdown on the alleged Pakistan-based, ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) ahead of Independence Day has once again brought the spotlight on India’s evolving cross-border security challenges. Security and geopolitical experts have cautioned that forces inimical to India’s security could seek to exploit instability and existing fault lines in the Northeast and neighbouring states to foment violence and unrest.
The concerns have assumed greater significance following a recent assessment by the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs, which warned that Bangladesh’s internal security situation continues to pose serious challenges to India’s Northeast.
The committee, chaired by BJP MP Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, said terrorists and extremists who were released or escaped from prisons during the political turmoil in Bangladesh last year could become involved in anti-India activities, creating fresh security risks along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border.
The warning comes against the backdrop of a major political transition in Dhaka. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) returned to power following the February 2026 elections, ending the nearly 18-month interim administration that followed the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.
The parliamentary panel has underlined the need for India to remain highly vigilant and ensure that Bangladesh does not emerge as a safe haven for insurgent groups operating in the Northeast.
“It’s a major concern for India as there is apprehension that many of the extremists or terrorists who escaped from prison could get involved in fomenting anti-India activities,” India-Bangladesh affairs expert Anamitra Chatterjee told ETV Bharat.
Chatterjee said New Delhi should deal with the present regime in Bangladesh with considerable caution. “We all have seen how the Awami League government was dethroned from power and the subsequent formation of the BNP-led government. In fact, a majority of the leaders of the incumbent government have already expressed their interest in working with Pakistan,” said Chatterjee, who is based in Kolkata.
According to information placed before the Parliamentary Committee, some individuals who escaped from prisons during the turmoil last year are now allegedly involved in promoting anti-India sentiments and narratives in Bangladesh.
Congress MP Jai Prakash, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Committee, stressed the importance of continued security engagement between New Delhi and Dhaka. “We have suggested to the central government to strengthen its ties with the Bangladesh government so that the fight against any terrorist organisation can be taken up jointly,” he told ETV Bharat.
A major security test
For New Delhi, the immediate challenge is to ensure that the political transition in Dhaka does not weaken the security mechanisms painstakingly developed between the two countries over the years. “We have recommended continued engagement with the Bangladeshi authorities and the development of appropriate intelligence-sharing mechanisms to track and combat terrorist activities,” Jai Prakash said.
The parliamentary panel has emphasised that Bangladesh should not become a safe haven for insurgent groups active in India’s Northeast. The government, meanwhile, has told the committee that India remains vigilant and closely monitors developments relating to extremism and terrorism in Bangladesh that could have implications for Indian security.
4,096-km border adds to challenge
The India-Bangladesh border, stretching approximately 4,096 km, presents one of the most complex border management challenges in the region. It passes through West Bengal and the Northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram, cutting across riverine, mountainous, forested and densely populated areas.
According to information placed before the committee, around 3,231 km of the border has been fenced. Nearly 864 km remains unfenced due to difficult terrain and riverine conditions. While fencing is feasible along about 689 km of the remaining stretches, nearly 175 km presents significant challenges because of the terrain and other geographical constraints. These gaps are particularly sensitive from a security perspective.
Former Border Security Force Director General Prakash Singh said hostile elements could attempt to exploit the prevailing situation in the Northeast and neighbouring states.
“Lakhs of people are annoyed over the SIR issue in West Bengal. We have seen the anger of a section of a minority community in Assam as well as the ethnic conflict in Manipur. There are apprehensions that anti-India forces might try to take advantage of the present situation in the region,” Singh told ETV Bharat.
Insurgency, infiltration and radicalisation concerns
The security challenge extends beyond the activities of individuals who escaped or were released from Bangladeshi prisons during the political turmoil. The committee has identified illegal migration, smuggling, radicalisation, narcotics trafficking, human trafficking, fake currency and other forms of cross-border crime as continuing threats.
For the Northeast, a major concern is the possibility of insurgent groups using Bangladeshi territory for shelter, recruitment, logistics or movement. The committee has therefore said preventing Bangladesh from becoming a safe haven for Northeast-based insurgent groups must remain a key security priority.
“An intelligence-sharing mechanism capable of tracking terrorist and extremist activities and ensuring prompt action against threats emerging from across the border is very much necessary,” renowned security expert Brigadier (Retd) BK Khanna told ETV Bharat.
Khanna warned that anti-India forces could attempt to exploit regional vulnerabilities to create instability and unrest. He said sustained intelligence coordination and close security cooperation between the two countries would be critical in preventing hostile networks from rebuilding or expanding.
BSF-BGB cooperation remains crucial
Despite wider political strains, the government has maintained that relations between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) remain cordial and functional.
Under the Coordinated Border Management Plan, the two border guarding forces conduct coordinated day-and-night patrolling, pillar checking and flag meetings. They also report border violations and share information aimed at preventing cross-border crime and maintaining peace.
Three Director General-level meetings have been held since the political developments of August 2024—in February 2025, August 2025 and June 2026. The meetings took place in Delhi, Dhaka and Delhi, respectively. At these meetings, India raised its major security concerns, and both sides reiterated their commitment to jointly monitor the border and maintain peace and tranquillity.
India and Bangladesh also continue to cooperate on counter-terrorism, narcotics and fake currency through mechanisms including the Joint Working Group on Security and Border Management, DG-level BSF-BGB talks and the Joint Task Force on Fake Currency.
Technology to plug vulnerable gaps
The parliamentary committee has called for greater deployment of modern surveillance technology to strengthen real-time border monitoring. It has recommended the use of drones, thermal cameras, motion sensors and satellite-based surveillance systems, particularly in areas where physical fencing remains difficult.
The BSF is already implementing smart border surveillance initiatives, including the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS), Electronic Surveillance of Vulnerable Patches (ESVP) and Low-Cost Tactical Surveillance (LCTS), along with other monitoring equipment.
However, the committee has stressed that physical barriers and technology alone cannot address the security challenge. It has called for a people-sensitive approach that combines security measures with socio-economic development and greater engagement with communities living in border areas.
Security cooperation with Dhaka remains critical
The committee’s assessment places Bangladesh’s internal security situation squarely within India’s wider Northeast security framework. With the BNP government now in power, New Delhi faces the difficult task of balancing diplomatic engagement with a firm and sustained focus on counter-terrorism and border security.
The government has assured the committee that engagement with Bangladeshi authorities will continue through established institutional mechanisms. The BSF will also maintain close coordination with the BGB through joint patrolling, intelligence-sharing and monitoring of border movements.
“For the Northeast, however, the central concern remains unchanged—instability, radicalisation or the emergence of safe havens across the border could provide hostile and insurgent elements with an opportunity to rebuild networks,” Brigadier Khanna said.
According to Khanna, sustained security cooperation with the BNP-led government in Dhaka, coupled with stronger surveillance and intelligence coordination, will be essential to ensure that Bangladesh does not become a staging ground for terrorism, insurgency or other anti-India activities targeting the Northeast.
Read More