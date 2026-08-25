ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladesh Security Situation Poses Fresh Threat To Northeast, Parliamentary Panel Warns

New Delhi: The recent multi-state crackdown on the alleged Pakistan-based, ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) ahead of Independence Day has once again brought the spotlight on India’s evolving cross-border security challenges. Security and geopolitical experts have cautioned that forces inimical to India’s security could seek to exploit instability and existing fault lines in the Northeast and neighbouring states to foment violence and unrest.

The concerns have assumed greater significance following a recent assessment by the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs, which warned that Bangladesh’s internal security situation continues to pose serious challenges to India’s Northeast.

The committee, chaired by BJP MP Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, said terrorists and extremists who were released or escaped from prisons during the political turmoil in Bangladesh last year could become involved in anti-India activities, creating fresh security risks along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border.

The warning comes against the backdrop of a major political transition in Dhaka. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) returned to power following the February 2026 elections, ending the nearly 18-month interim administration that followed the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

The parliamentary panel has underlined the need for India to remain highly vigilant and ensure that Bangladesh does not emerge as a safe haven for insurgent groups operating in the Northeast.

“It’s a major concern for India as there is apprehension that many of the extremists or terrorists who escaped from prison could get involved in fomenting anti-India activities,” India-Bangladesh affairs expert Anamitra Chatterjee told ETV Bharat.

Chatterjee said New Delhi should deal with the present regime in Bangladesh with considerable caution. “We all have seen how the Awami League government was dethroned from power and the subsequent formation of the BNP-led government. In fact, a majority of the leaders of the incumbent government have already expressed their interest in working with Pakistan,” said Chatterjee, who is based in Kolkata.

According to information placed before the Parliamentary Committee, some individuals who escaped from prisons during the turmoil last year are now allegedly involved in promoting anti-India sentiments and narratives in Bangladesh.

Congress MP Jai Prakash, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Committee, stressed the importance of continued security engagement between New Delhi and Dhaka. “We have suggested to the central government to strengthen its ties with the Bangladesh government so that the fight against any terrorist organisation can be taken up jointly,” he told ETV Bharat.

A major security test

For New Delhi, the immediate challenge is to ensure that the political transition in Dhaka does not weaken the security mechanisms painstakingly developed between the two countries over the years. “We have recommended continued engagement with the Bangladeshi authorities and the development of appropriate intelligence-sharing mechanisms to track and combat terrorist activities,” Jai Prakash said.

The parliamentary panel has emphasised that Bangladesh should not become a safe haven for insurgent groups active in India’s Northeast. The government, meanwhile, has told the committee that India remains vigilant and closely monitors developments relating to extremism and terrorism in Bangladesh that could have implications for Indian security.

4,096-km border adds to challenge

The India-Bangladesh border, stretching approximately 4,096 km, presents one of the most complex border management challenges in the region. It passes through West Bengal and the Northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram, cutting across riverine, mountainous, forested and densely populated areas.

According to information placed before the committee, around 3,231 km of the border has been fenced. Nearly 864 km remains unfenced due to difficult terrain and riverine conditions. While fencing is feasible along about 689 km of the remaining stretches, nearly 175 km presents significant challenges because of the terrain and other geographical constraints. These gaps are particularly sensitive from a security perspective.

Former Border Security Force Director General Prakash Singh said hostile elements could attempt to exploit the prevailing situation in the Northeast and neighbouring states.

“Lakhs of people are annoyed over the SIR issue in West Bengal. We have seen the anger of a section of a minority community in Assam as well as the ethnic conflict in Manipur. There are apprehensions that anti-India forces might try to take advantage of the present situation in the region,” Singh told ETV Bharat.

Insurgency, infiltration and radicalisation concerns

The security challenge extends beyond the activities of individuals who escaped or were released from Bangladeshi prisons during the political turmoil. The committee has identified illegal migration, smuggling, radicalisation, narcotics trafficking, human trafficking, fake currency and other forms of cross-border crime as continuing threats.