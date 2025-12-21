ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladesh 'Rejects' MEA Comments Over Demonstration In New Delhi

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Sunday “entirely” rejected India’s comments over “Hindu extremists” demonstration in front of its high commission in New Delhi, questioning how the protesters were allowed to come so close to the installation in a secured diplomatic enclave.

Interim government’s foreign affairs adviser M Touhid Hossain's comments came hours after India trashed as “misleading propaganda” reports in Bangladesh media that a demonstration outside its mission in New Delhi against the killing of a Hindu man in Mymensingh attempted to create a security situation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said about 20-25 youths gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Saturday, raised slogans protesting the “horrendous killing” of Dipu Chandra Das, 25, who was lynched to death by a mob in Mymensingh on Thursday.

The protesters also called for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh, the MEA said. “Regarding the Indian press note, we completely reject it, entirely reject it. The issue has been presented as if it were very simple, whereas in reality it is not,” state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) quoted Hossain as saying at the media briefing.

He questioned how a group of 25 to 30 people, “described as belonging to a Hindu extremist organisation, could reach such a sensitive zone,” adding under normal circumstances this should not have been possible “unless they were allowed the access.”