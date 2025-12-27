ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladesh Participation At Kolkata Book Fair Uncertain Amid MEA Clearance Issue

Kolkata: Like the previous edition, Bangladesh is unlikely to participate in the upcoming International Kolkata Book Fair as organisers on Saturday said that nod from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was mandatory for any such participation. Officials of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, which organises the annual event billed as the world’s largest book fair in terms of footfall, said they were unable to entertain requests from Bangladesh seeking allotment of stall space.

"We have made it clear that MEA clearance is compulsory before any application from across the border can be considered," Guild general secretary Tridib Chatterjee told PTI.

"As a non-official body, supported by the state and central governments for holding the fair, please note we cannot make any declarations about participation of Bangladesh on our own. Who will take responsibility if there is any security issue in the prevailing situation?" Chatterjee explained.