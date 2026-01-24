ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladesh Made 'Big Mistake' By Boycotting T20 World Cup: MP And Ex-Diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Siliguri: Rajya Sabha member and former Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has termed Bangladesh's decision to boycott the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup in India a "very big mistake" by its interim government, stating that it will further worsen the condition of cricket and overall sports ecosystem in the country.

Shringla, former Indian Ambassador to Bangladesh, was in West Bengal's Siliguri on Friday (January 23), where he took part in several events on the occasion the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and later attended Saraswati Puja organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Notably, Bangladesh has decided to boycott the T20 Cricket World Cup being held in India. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reportedly took this decision citing the safety of its players. However, after assessment, the International Cricket Council (ICC) clearly stated that there was no risk to Bangladeshi players playing in India. Despite this, the BCB remained firm on its stand and requested that its matches be shifted to Sri Lanka instead of India. Later, the BCB lost in an ICC vote and finally decided to boycott the World Cup.

Speaking to reporters, Shringla said, "They have made a mistake. We have many friends in Bangladesh. I was the Indian Ambassador there. They have made a very big mistake. This is not their elected government. It is an interim government. They did not win the election. The people did not choose them. They have simply seized power. The decisions this government is taking are bad for overall sports in Bangladesh."