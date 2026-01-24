Bangladesh Made 'Big Mistake' By Boycotting T20 World Cup: MP And Ex-Diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla
After Bangladesh maintained its stance on not playing the T20 World Cup in India citing security concerns, ex-diplomat Shringla said it's a "very big mistake".
Published : January 24, 2026 at 9:49 AM IST
Siliguri: Rajya Sabha member and former Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has termed Bangladesh's decision to boycott the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup in India a "very big mistake" by its interim government, stating that it will further worsen the condition of cricket and overall sports ecosystem in the country.
Shringla, former Indian Ambassador to Bangladesh, was in West Bengal's Siliguri on Friday (January 23), where he took part in several events on the occasion the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and later attended Saraswati Puja organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
Notably, Bangladesh has decided to boycott the T20 Cricket World Cup being held in India. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reportedly took this decision citing the safety of its players. However, after assessment, the International Cricket Council (ICC) clearly stated that there was no risk to Bangladeshi players playing in India. Despite this, the BCB remained firm on its stand and requested that its matches be shifted to Sri Lanka instead of India. Later, the BCB lost in an ICC vote and finally decided to boycott the World Cup.
Speaking to reporters, Shringla said, "They have made a mistake. We have many friends in Bangladesh. I was the Indian Ambassador there. They have made a very big mistake. This is not their elected government. It is an interim government. They did not win the election. The people did not choose them. They have simply seized power. The decisions this government is taking are bad for overall sports in Bangladesh."
On the issue of elections in Bangladesh, the former diplomat said that India has already made its stand clear. "India wants a fair and peaceful election to be held there, and all political parties should be able to take part. But that situation does not exist right now in Bangladesh. It is uncertain whether an election will even be held," he said.
Shringla also said there is a serious lack of security in the country. "Even if an election is held, there are questions about the circumstances under which it will happen. There are many obstacles and many doubts," he said.
He further stated that Jamaat cannot win a fair and transparent election in Bangladesh. "In its history, Jamaat has never received more than 5-7 percent of the votes, and even then, other political parties have helped them. Jamaat can only win if election is biased and violent," he added.
