ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladesh Envoy Calls For Amicable Resolution Of 'Sensitive' Issues Between New Delhi, Dhaka

New Delhi: India and Bangladesh should address "difficult" and "sensitive" issues amicably and Dhaka is committed to maintain a "mutually" beneficial partnership with New Delhi, Bangladesh's envoy Riaz Hamidullah said on Thursday.

Hamidullah reaffirmed Dhaka's commitment to a "mutually beneficial" partnership, emphasizing the need to chart a pathway toward a deeper relationship that transcends existing "differences or divergences".

He was speaking at an event to celebrate Bangladesh's Independence Day. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attended the event.

"In the closest proximity as ours, should there be difficult or sensitive issues, those can, and ought to be, addressed forthright in all sincerity and candour, be in trade, security or sharing natural resources," Hamidullah said.

"As we speak, both our countries navigate complexities and uncertainties in the global order. While we foresee tumultuous times ahead, Bangladesh looks forward to walking and working together to preserve the values and principles of open regionalism and multilateralism, for both as responsive and responsible nations," he said.