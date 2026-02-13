ETV Bharat / bharat

'Bangladesh Elections A Disgraceful Chapter In Nation's Democratic History', Says Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi: On a day when Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Friday secured a sweeping victory with more than two-thirds majority in the parliamentary elections, the country's ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the polls will go down as a disgraceful chapter in the nation's democratic history.

In a statement after the results of the elections were announced, Hasina said, "Voters were absent at the polling stations; yet votes appeared on the counting tables!"

She said, "On 12 February, the people of Bangladesh witnessed a carefully orchestrated sham election, which will go down as a disgraceful chapter in the country’s democratic history. This was not an election of public opinion; it was an exercise in industrial-scale administrative manipulation and numerical fraud".

The former Prime Minister said the total number of registered voters in this election was 127,711,793. "Voting was scheduled from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. On the day of the election, severe irregularities were observed, and the percentage of votes reported in successive briefings by the Election Commission presented highly inconsistent and unrealistic patterns."

She said, "According to the Election Commission’s first briefing, by 11 am—within the first three hours and thirty minutes—only 14.96% of votes had been cast, totaling 1,91,05,684 votes. This implies an average of 90,979 votes cast per minute, an implausible figure given the extremely low voter turnout observed at polling stations".

Hasina said in the subsequent briefing, the Election Commission reported that by 12 noon, the total voter turnout had risen to 32.88%. "This means that between 11 a.m. and 12 noon—a single hour— 17.92% of votes, or 22,880,350 ballots, were allegedly cast. This implies an average of approximately 3,81,339 votes per minute. Compared to the average voting rate of the first three-and-a-half hours, this represents an implausible several-fold increase," she said.

Hasina expressed doubts over the voting rate and said, "During the initial 3.5 hours, the hourly voting rate was 4.27%, while the next hour reportedly saw a rate of 17.92%. If all polling centres in the country (32,789 in total) were operational, this would mean that, on average, 11.63 votes were cast per centre per minute. In other words, a vote was allegedly cast every 5.16 seconds at each polling station—an almost impossible rate".

She said, "Anyone familiar with the history of voting in Bangladesh would know that until 11 am, the voter turnout typically progresses at its fastest and most critical pace. Yet in this case, only 14.96% of votes had been cast in the first three-and-a-half hours. Then, suddenly, by 12 noon, turnout jumped to 32.88%—an extraordinarily abnormal increase within a single hour. In the third phase of reporting, by 2 pm, the total voter turnout was announced as 47.91%. This means that between 12 noon and 2 pm—over two hours—an additional 15.03% of votes, or 19,194,883 ballots, were reportedly cast. This implies an average of roughly 1,59,958 votes per minute during this period".

"By the final briefing at 4:30 pm, the Election Commission reported a total voter turnout of 59.44%. This means that between 2 pm and 4:30 pm—over two hours and thirty minutes— an additional 11.53% of votes, or 14,722,770 ballots, were reportedly cast. This implies an average of approximately 98,15 votes per minute during this period," she said.