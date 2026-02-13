'Bangladesh Elections A Disgraceful Chapter In Nation's Democratic History', Says Sheikh Hasina
Hasina said the people of Bangladesh responded to Awami League’s call and refrained from voting, forcing Yunus government to artificially inflate vote counts through manipulation.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 9:38 PM IST
New Delhi: On a day when Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Friday secured a sweeping victory with more than two-thirds majority in the parliamentary elections, the country's ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the polls will go down as a disgraceful chapter in the nation's democratic history.
In a statement after the results of the elections were announced, Hasina said, "Voters were absent at the polling stations; yet votes appeared on the counting tables!"
She said, "On 12 February, the people of Bangladesh witnessed a carefully orchestrated sham election, which will go down as a disgraceful chapter in the country’s democratic history. This was not an election of public opinion; it was an exercise in industrial-scale administrative manipulation and numerical fraud".
The former Prime Minister said the total number of registered voters in this election was 127,711,793. "Voting was scheduled from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. On the day of the election, severe irregularities were observed, and the percentage of votes reported in successive briefings by the Election Commission presented highly inconsistent and unrealistic patterns."
She said, "According to the Election Commission’s first briefing, by 11 am—within the first three hours and thirty minutes—only 14.96% of votes had been cast, totaling 1,91,05,684 votes. This implies an average of 90,979 votes cast per minute, an implausible figure given the extremely low voter turnout observed at polling stations".
Hasina said in the subsequent briefing, the Election Commission reported that by 12 noon, the total voter turnout had risen to 32.88%. "This means that between 11 a.m. and 12 noon—a single hour— 17.92% of votes, or 22,880,350 ballots, were allegedly cast. This implies an average of approximately 3,81,339 votes per minute. Compared to the average voting rate of the first three-and-a-half hours, this represents an implausible several-fold increase," she said.
Hasina expressed doubts over the voting rate and said, "During the initial 3.5 hours, the hourly voting rate was 4.27%, while the next hour reportedly saw a rate of 17.92%. If all polling centres in the country (32,789 in total) were operational, this would mean that, on average, 11.63 votes were cast per centre per minute. In other words, a vote was allegedly cast every 5.16 seconds at each polling station—an almost impossible rate".
She said, "Anyone familiar with the history of voting in Bangladesh would know that until 11 am, the voter turnout typically progresses at its fastest and most critical pace. Yet in this case, only 14.96% of votes had been cast in the first three-and-a-half hours. Then, suddenly, by 12 noon, turnout jumped to 32.88%—an extraordinarily abnormal increase within a single hour. In the third phase of reporting, by 2 pm, the total voter turnout was announced as 47.91%. This means that between 12 noon and 2 pm—over two hours—an additional 15.03% of votes, or 19,194,883 ballots, were reportedly cast. This implies an average of roughly 1,59,958 votes per minute during this period".
"By the final briefing at 4:30 pm, the Election Commission reported a total voter turnout of 59.44%. This means that between 2 pm and 4:30 pm—over two hours and thirty minutes— an additional 11.53% of votes, or 14,722,770 ballots, were reportedly cast. This implies an average of approximately 98,15 votes per minute during this period," she said.
Gratitude from the People’s Leader Sheikh Hasina to All Citizens, Including Mothers, Sisters, and Minority Communities, for Rejecting the Farcical Election of the Murderous-Fascist Yunus— Bangladesh Awami League (@albd1971) February 12, 2026
Today’s so-called election by Yunus, who seized power illegally and unconstitutionally,… pic.twitter.com/bPmR2z5Fc1
Quoting media reports, Hasina said it typically took voters between 1.5 and nearly three minutes to cast their votes at certain polling centres. "Based on the time-based statistics, the increase in voter turnout between 11 am and 12 noon was extraordinarily rapid and highly improbable. The total vote count provided by the Election Commission is inconsistent with the actual conditions observed across the country—such as empty polling stations, inactive booths, and absent voters. Furthermore, among approximately 86,000 eligible voters in prisons, only around 5,000—about 3%—voted", she said.
She said of roughly 15 million overseas voters, only around 500,000—about 7%—cast their ballots. "In light of these facts, the claim of nearly 60% overall voter turnout is not only unrealistic but borders on the absurd. State resources and government machinery were directly used to promote the “Yes” vote. The government itself took responsibility for campaigning in favor of “Yes.” The use of tick marks beside “Yes” and cross marks beside “No” on the ballot papers represents a blatant attempt to influence voter psychology and control citizens’ choices," Hasina said.
The former PM further said, the absence of signatures of anyone other than the presiding officer on the result sheets indicates a serious lack of transparency. "Furthermore, although the constituency-wise results of the national election were announced over 18 hours, the constituency-wise results of the referendum held on the same day were not released. The delay of nearly five hours in publishing the referendum results after the national election results, combined with numerical inconsistencies in reported voter participation, has created a clear public perception of electoral fraud," she said.
Hasina said on the day before polling (February 11), incidents of violence and clashes between the BNP and Jamaat were reported in various parts of the country. "Reports emerged of weapons being seized, widespread money distribution for vote-buying, and multiple arrests. After the evening, polling centres were reportedly seized, ballots were improperly stamped, and numerous irregularities occurred. At several centres, presiding officers signed result sheets even before voting began," she alleged.
Hasina further claimed voters who attempted to cast their ballots were unable to do so, discovering that their votes had allegedly already been recorded. "In some places, groups of four to five women were seen stamping ballots together in secret rooms and in other instances, men were involved in stamping".
Hasina said the result sheets were reportedly prepared the night before, "and attempts were made to obtain polling agents’ signatures in advance. On the day of voting, incidents of clashes, grenade explosions, polling center takeovers, ballot paper theft, voter intimidation to cast ballots for specific symbols, fraudulent voting, irregularities during counting, and presiding officers stamping ballots in favor of specific candidates were reported across the country".
She alleged during its tenure, the BNP voluntarily boycotted two elections. "Not only that, they declared the elections null and resorted to arson and widespread destruction, causing the deaths of countless people. In contrast, the Awami League did not boycott the election. Instead, it was forcibly kept out of the election through unlawful bans".
Hasina said the Awami League did not call for election disruption nor engage in any form of destruction. "The party urged the people to peacefully boycott this one-sided election. The people of Bangladesh responded to the Awami League’s call and refrained from voting, forcing Yunus’s illegal government to artificially inflate vote counts through manipulation", she said.
The ousted Prime Minister said, "The 180 million people of Bangladesh demand the annulment of this voterless, illegal, and unconstitutional election, the resignation of the killer-fascist Yunus, withdrawal of false cases and the release of all political prisoners, including teachers, journalists, intellectuals, and other professionals, lifting of restrictions imposed on Awami League activities, restoration of the people’s voting rights through a free, fair, and fully participatory election under a neutral caretaker government.
