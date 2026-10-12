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Bangla Sahib Entry Row: Delhi Police Books Arvind Kejriwal, Other AAP Leaders After Complaint By Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and MLAs including party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal over alleged disruptions at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and circulation of "misleading" videos during the anti-CEC protests.

The FIR comes a day after a complaint by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. The complaint prominently names Arvind Kejriwal, along with several senior party leaders and MLAs.

The matter stems from a protest held within the premises of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi during the protest march against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision.

A delegation led by DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka and other senior office-bearers submitted a formal complaint and video footage to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the New Delhi district on Sunday.

The committee alleged that AAP workers, acting under a pre-planned conspiracy, engaged in political sloganeering and displayed banners and placards inside the gurdwara complex, effectively turning the sacred site into a political arena.

In its complaint, the Sikh committee claimed that the individuals participating in the protest were AAP workers sent there as part of a calculated strategy. It further alleged that Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders attempted to misrepresent the incident by sharing "misleading and selective" videos on social media; this, the committee stated, hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community (Sikh Sangat) and tarnished the committee's reputation.

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