Bangla Sahib Entry Row: Delhi Police Books Arvind Kejriwal, Other AAP Leaders After Complaint By Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee
The FIR comes a day after the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee lodged a complaint over the alleged disruptions at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and MLAs including party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal over alleged disruptions at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and circulation of "misleading" videos during the anti-CEC protests.
The FIR comes a day after a complaint by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. The complaint prominently names Arvind Kejriwal, along with several senior party leaders and MLAs.
Today, I filed a formal complaint at the @DCPNewDelhi, against Arvind Kejriwal and his associates over the incident at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib and the circulation of misleading videos to malign Guru Ghar and its management #BanglaSahib #cjpprotest https://t.co/piYEpNLrEs— Harmeet Singh Kalka (@hskalka) October 11, 2026
The matter stems from a protest held within the premises of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi during the protest march against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision.
A delegation led by DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka and other senior office-bearers submitted a formal complaint and video footage to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the New Delhi district on Sunday.
The committee alleged that AAP workers, acting under a pre-planned conspiracy, engaged in political sloganeering and displayed banners and placards inside the gurdwara complex, effectively turning the sacred site into a political arena.
In its complaint, the Sikh committee claimed that the individuals participating in the protest were AAP workers sent there as part of a calculated strategy. It further alleged that Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders attempted to misrepresent the incident by sharing "misleading and selective" videos on social media; this, the committee stated, hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community (Sikh Sangat) and tarnished the committee's reputation.
CJP Targets Delhi Police Over Alleged Desecration
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday accused the Delhi Police of allegedly desecrating Gurdwara Bangla Sahib.
Amit Shah’s Delhi Police entering the sacred premises of Gurudwara Sri Bangla Sahib to detain young protesters has to be one of the most shameful acts imaginable! https://t.co/5ASin0AQWk— Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026
"Amit Shah’s Delhi Police entering the sacred premises of Gurudwara Sri Bangla Sahib to detain young protesters has to be one of the most shameful acts imaginable!," the CJP wrote in a post on X while sharing a purported video showing cops entering the premises of the gurdwara.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das while addressing a presser after his release from detention by Delhi Police, said that Delhi Police "shamelessly broke into Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and didn’t even spare the sacred premises of a Gurudwara in their crackdown".
Delhi Police shamelessly broke into Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and didn’t even spare the sacred premises of a Gurudwara in their crackdown. History is witness, Govt that commit acts of brutality inside Gurudwaras don’t last long. https://t.co/EbWs5efnbW— Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 11, 2026
"History is witness, Govt that commits acts of brutality inside Gurudwaras doesn’t last long".
Meanwhile, AAP leaders and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dismissed the allegations, asserting that the protesters had merely visited the gurdwara to seek shelter.
They also questioned the police's entry into the gurdwara complex; however, the Delhi Police clarified that they had fully respected the sanctity of the site and did not enter the main hall (Darbar Sahib).
Read More: