ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangla Sahib Entry Row: Delhi Gurdwara Body Files Police Complaint Against AAP Leaders

New Delhi: Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday filed a police complaint against AAP leaders, including party chief Arvind Kejriwal, over alleged disruptions at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and circulation of "misleading" videos during the anti-CEC protests.

A large number of protesters gathered on the gurdwara premises on Saturday while trying to reach Jantar Mantar to join the protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. But their attempts were thwarted, and they were detained by the police.

The complaint filed by DSGMC alleged that workers and supporters associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entered the gurdwara premises and started protesting there, creating chaos and disturbance, thereby attempting to use the sanctity of 'Guru Ghar' for political activity.

"The protesters also raised political slogans inside the sacred premises, disturbing the religious atmosphere and violating the sanctity and maryada of Guru Ghar. Such deliberate political activity inside a revered place of worship has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh Sangat," read the complaint.

A delegation of DSGMC office bearers, including president Harmeet Singh Kalka, submitted the complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police office, New Delhi district, and also furnished videos showing the protesters inside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib.

"We request Delhi Police to identify each of these persons from the videos, ascertain who mobilised, organised and directed them to enter the Gurdwara premises, and take appropriate legal action against all those involved," the DSGMC demanded.

The complaint also said that AAP leaders and MLAs circulated videos on social media presenting a "distorted version" of the incident and blaming the gurdwara management committee itself. "Arvind Kejriwal also publicly supported and amplified this narrative, despite the conduct of his party workers and the circumstances leading to the disturbance being visible from the available material," it said.