Bandipur Hosts Global Big Cats Summit As 23 Nations Join Hands To Boost Conservation Efforts

Chamrajanagar: A three-day international summit of the Big Cats Alliance commenced on Monday at Melukamanahalli in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk of Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district, bringing together representatives from across the world to discuss conservation strategies and share knowledge on protection of big cat species.

The summit, being held under the Government of India's Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation programme, was inaugurated by SP Yadav, Director General of the International Big Cats Alliance. On the inaugural day, Yadav highlighted how India has taken a leadership role in the conservation and population growth of big cats.

Yadav noted that nearly two dozen countries have signed a resolution along with India to protect seven major big cat species: tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, jaguar, puma and cheetah. He said, "India is well positioned to lead these efforts as nearly 70 percent of the world's tiger population is found in the country, along with about 35 percent of the global leopard population. Of the seven big cat species identified under the alliance, five are present in India."

He also pointed out that the cheetah, which had once become nearly extinct in India, has now been reintroduced and its population is witnessing significant growth. According to Yadav, the country has seen around 35 percent growth in the cheetah population since its reintroduction. He added that the Union Government has chalked out strong conservation plans for tigers and other big cats and is working actively towards their protection.

On the other hand, Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director Prabhakaran said the summit is focused on addressing conservation challenges and sharing solutions related to tigers, leopards, snow leopards, jaguars and cheetahs. A total of 39 representatives from 23 countries are taking part in the discussions.