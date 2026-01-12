ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Chair At BHU To Spearhead North-South Dialogue, Cultural Exchange

The Tamil Chair will be established at the Faculty of Arts, BHU; and (inset L-R) Tamil Sangamam in December 2025; Professor Sangeeta, Dean of the Faculty of Arts at BHU ( ETV Bharat )

Varanasi: Within two weeks of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan advocating that every North Indian should learn at least one South Indian language, the ball has started rolling, with Banaras Hindu University (BHU) announcing on Monday that it will establish a Tamil Chair.

Varanasi is perfectly poised to be the bridge between the North and the South, what with the city already hosting the annual 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam', a confluence that not only provides people from both regions an opportunity to learn about each other's language, culture, cuisine, literature, etc., but also brings Kashi and Tamil Nadu closer academically. It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the Varanasi MP.

The fourth edition, 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0' held in early December 2025, became the next chapter in this growing cultural exchange. With the theme: Let's Learn Tamil – Tamil Karakalām, it placed great emphasis on learning the Tamil language, and on academic exchange. It's in this context that BHU has stepped in.

Tamil Chair In The Languages Department

Professor Sangeeta, Dean of the Faculty of Arts at BHU, explains that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, "we decided to implement the ideas of the (latest) Sangamam. There is no better place than BHU to implement and reflect upon the ideas of the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam', and no department under the Faculty of Arts at BHU that's better suited for this than the one dedicated to Indian Languages."

She added that a framework has been prepared for this Chair to facilitate academic and cultural collaboration between Kashi and South India. She said it will be implemented within a few months, and become fully functional from the next academic session.