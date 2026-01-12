Tamil Chair At BHU To Spearhead North-South Dialogue, Cultural Exchange
Inspired by 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0', held in December 2025, it is expected to build cultural bridges through language, culture, cuisine, literature, etc.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Varanasi: Within two weeks of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan advocating that every North Indian should learn at least one South Indian language, the ball has started rolling, with Banaras Hindu University (BHU) announcing on Monday that it will establish a Tamil Chair.
Varanasi is perfectly poised to be the bridge between the North and the South, what with the city already hosting the annual 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam', a confluence that not only provides people from both regions an opportunity to learn about each other's language, culture, cuisine, literature, etc., but also brings Kashi and Tamil Nadu closer academically. It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the Varanasi MP.
The fourth edition, 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0' held in early December 2025, became the next chapter in this growing cultural exchange. With the theme: Let's Learn Tamil – Tamil Karakalām, it placed great emphasis on learning the Tamil language, and on academic exchange. It's in this context that BHU has stepped in.
Tamil Chair In The Languages Department
Professor Sangeeta, Dean of the Faculty of Arts at BHU, explains that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, "we decided to implement the ideas of the (latest) Sangamam. There is no better place than BHU to implement and reflect upon the ideas of the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam', and no department under the Faculty of Arts at BHU that's better suited for this than the one dedicated to Indian Languages."
She added that a framework has been prepared for this Chair to facilitate academic and cultural collaboration between Kashi and South India. She said it will be implemented within a few months, and become fully functional from the next academic session.
She said, "This chair will provide comprehensive information on the Tamil language, literature, culture, customs, handicrafts, and history. Students will also be able to study here and learn about Tamil culture in conjunction with Kashi."
‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0’ As Inspiration
The theme of ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0’ was ‘Let's Learn Tamil’. Keeping in mind the vision that linguistic diversity strengthens cultural unity, more than 1,400 delegates from Tamil Nadu participated in various programmes at the sangamam.
Delegates included students, teachers, writers and media professionals, people from agriculture and related fields, professionals and artisans, women, and spiritual scholars. Since its inception in 2022, ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ has developed as a cultural and academic link between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.
Professor Sangeeta further explained that the latest Sangamam also presented Kashi as a strong academic centre, emphasising language-based cultural exchange and youth participation. The event provided students from Kashi an opportunity to learn the Tamil language and experience the rich heritage of Tamil Nadu.
Through these efforts, students of Kashi have also had an opportunity to rediscover India's cultural unity. The Dean said administrative efforts are also being made so that BHU can provide assistance to schools in Varanasi where Tamil is taught as a language.
