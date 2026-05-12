Ban Won't Stop Tipplers From Procuring Alcohol: Farooq Abdullah
Farooq Abdullah has said that the J&K government can declare the region as a dry place if Centre compensates for the revenue loss.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Srinagar: With the issue of liquor ban triggering a blame game between political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that the ban will not stop the alcohol consumption as habitual drinkers can manage to procure it from outside the Union Territory.
The former three-time chief minister while speaking at the party’s Nawah-e-Subah headquarters in Srinagar said Jammu & Kashmir can declare the region as a dry place if the Centre compensates for the revenue loss to the state exchequer.
"I don’t drink alcohol but those who do will not leave alcohol. If they won’t get here, they will bring it from outside. What will we do? Those who are raising their voices, ask them who is drinking alcohol?" asked Abdullah.
The opposition PDP has pitched for ban on alcohol in the region and has blamed the government lead by Abdullah's son and Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, for doing little to prevent liquor consumption. Abdullah blamed the previous PDP-led government for "extending liquor vends to villages in the region."
A day earlier, NC circulated the J&K Excise Policy 2017 document of the PDP-BJP government that allowed opening the vends in "unserved" and "undeserved" urban and rural areas.
"We did not open a liquor store (since our government took power in 2024). Why was no voice raised when these shops were opening in every village. They have nothing to show and are only resorting to criticism," said Abdullah, adding they are doing this at the behest of their "handlers."
"We are not afraid of them. We will give them a humiliating defeat." The former Chief Minister also referred to the conversation of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai and his father and ex-Chief Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1977 over the issue of alcohol ban.
"Prime Minister Morarji Desai was against alcohol. He asked my father to ban it. My father told him that he doesn't personally drink but if the Central government gives us the revenue we earn from it, we will stop it. Even today, if the Indian government helps us with the revenue, I am confident the government will ban alcohol in two minutes," Abdullah added.
His remarks followed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's comment that liquor shops exist for those whose religion allows consumption and none has been coerced to buy alcohol.
Commenting over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of austerity measures amid the ongoing global crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict between US-Israel and Iran, Abdullah said the country's economy is under strain.
"We are heading towards a crisis, a fuel crisis, a gas crisis and we are moving towards destruction. For this reason, they want to shut school buses. But education is important. Poor people don't have resources for online education. We will have to find a way out not to compromise on education," Abdullah said.