ETV Bharat / bharat

Ban Won't Stop Tipplers From Procuring Alcohol: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: With the issue of liquor ban triggering a blame game between political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that the ban will not stop the alcohol consumption as habitual drinkers can manage to procure it from outside the Union Territory.

The former three-time chief minister while speaking at the party’s Nawah-e-Subah headquarters in Srinagar said Jammu & Kashmir can declare the region as a dry place if the Centre compensates for the revenue loss to the state exchequer.

"I don’t drink alcohol but those who do will not leave alcohol. If they won’t get here, they will bring it from outside. What will we do? Those who are raising their voices, ask them who is drinking alcohol?" asked Abdullah.

The opposition PDP has pitched for ban on alcohol in the region and has blamed the government lead by Abdullah's son and Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, for doing little to prevent liquor consumption. Abdullah blamed the previous PDP-led government for "extending liquor vends to villages in the region."

A day earlier, NC circulated the J&K Excise Policy 2017 document of the PDP-BJP government that allowed opening the vends in "unserved" and "undeserved" urban and rural areas.

"We did not open a liquor store (since our government took power in 2024). Why was no voice raised when these shops were opening in every village. They have nothing to show and are only resorting to criticism," said Abdullah, adding they are doing this at the behest of their "handlers."