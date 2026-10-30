ETV Bharat / bharat

Ban On Construction, Demolition Activities In NCR From November 5 To 20: Union Environment Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Friday said a ban on construction and demolition activities will be enforced from November 5 to 20 in the National Capital Region (NCR) to curb pollution. He, however, said projects of national importance will be exempted from the ban.

Yadav said the decision was taken after taking into account various factors including including weather patterns and deep analysis of the current weather conditions in the region. The minister reviewed the newly introduced Integrated Command and Control Centre (I3C), named PAVAN (Platform for Air quality Vigilance and Analytics for NCR) at the the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) headquarters here on the day.

Later, addressing the media, he said, "Air quality is a big challenge in the NCR and has been a legacy problem." Empahssising on cooperation from all the stakeholders including citizens, he categorically stated that everyone's involvement, will give a fillip to the cause of providing clean air to citizens.

Referring to PAVAN-I3C, Yadav said, "This is a positive step in that direction (to combat air pollution). Its main objective is to identify pollution sources, flag non compliances and ensure transparency. The platform has potential to strengthen air quality management and ensure compliance from multiple agencies under one roof."

PAVAN–I3C is envisaged as a ‘Central Hub’ for informed decision making to prevent air pollution, by bringing together digital data feeds related to air quality, emissions, meteorological information, satellite data, camera feeds, mobility, complaints and compliance from multiple agencies, as per the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Yadav appealed people residing in NCR to extend their support during the ban on dust generating activities from November 5 to 20.The Minister also informed that in the coming weeks, deliberations will be held with all the Muncipalities, Municipal Corporations in the region on solid waste management.

Earlier, Yadav reviewed key monitoring modules covering air quality and pollutant concentrations from CAQMS, installed by CPCB, IMD and SPCBs; industrial emissions data on PM, SO₂, NOx and CO from Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS); satellite-based crop residue burning data from IARI, ISRO and including comparison with fire events over the previous six years; live camera feeds and PM sensors at construction and demolition sites; weather, rainfall, wind speed and direction and humidity data, among others.