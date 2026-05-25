'Ban Alone Not Enough': Experts Seek Stronger Crackdown On 'Chinese' Manjha Menace
Environmentalists warned that 'Chinese' manjha continues to threaten humans, birds and the environment despite a years-old nationwide prohibition imposed by the NGT, reports Santu Das.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of the recent death of a minor after 'Chinese' manjha slit his throat in the national capital, environmentalists on Monday called for strict ground-level enforcement of the nationwide ban imposed on the hazardous kite-flying thread.
Categorically stating that merely imposing a ban or issuing guidelines was not enough to curb the menace, they emphasised the need for mass awareness and public mobilisation.
The remarks by environmentalists also came after all 28 States and 8 Union Territories (UTs) submitted compliance reports to the Centre regarding the prohibition on the manufacture, sale, storage, purchase and use of 'Chinese' manjha or kite-flying thread made of nylon or any synthetic material, or coated with synthetic substances and classified as non-biodegradable. Earlier, 14 states and UTs had not submitted compliance reports.
NGT Ban On Chinese Manjha
Notably, on July 11, 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered a complete ban on the use of manjha or kite-flying thread made of nylon or any synthetic material, including those coated with synthetic substances and categorised as non-biodegradable.
The tribunal directed all Chief Secretaries to ensure implementation of the ban on the manufacture and use of synthetic nylon manjha across their respective States and UTs.
The NGT also entrusted the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, with monitoring compliance and submitting reports regarding implementation of its directions.
'Chinese' manjha refers to kite-flying thread made of plastic or other synthetic materials, commonly known as synthetic or nylon manjha. These threads are highly durable and difficult to snap, making them widely used during kite flying.
Threat To Humans, Birds And Environment
Several people, including minors, have reportedly lost their lives in different parts of the country after their throats were slit by the sharp synthetic thread.
According to a 2025 report published in Cureus, a multispecialty medical journal, among patients injured in kite-string accidents in northern India, males accounted for 88.5 per cent of cases, while females accounted for 11.5 per cent. The most affected age group was 31-40 years, accounting for 46.2 per cent of cases, followed by the 21-30 age group at 23.15 per cent.
The report further stated that post-mortem findings in fatal cases reflected the severe and often deadly consequences associated with kite-string injuries. Apart from posing a threat to human life, 'Chinese' manjha is also harmful to the environment as it is non-biodegradable.
In its recent report submitted to the NGT, the CPCB stated that all States and UTs had submitted compliance reports on the prohibition of the manufacture, sale, storage, purchase, and use of 'Chinese' manjha.
States such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal informed the CPCB that they had imposed bans on the manufacture, sale, storage, purchase and use of 'Chinese' manjha.
The CPCB also informed that in Delhi, the Lieutenant Governor had issued a notification on January 10, 2017, imposing a complete ban and directing enforcement through concerned agencies.
Experts Call For Mass Awareness
Environmentalist Tannuja Chauhan said the nationwide NGT ban had been in place for years, but stressed that a ban on paper meant little without strict implementation on the ground.
"Illegal sales continue openly across cities and towns, much like banned fireworks and crackers that still flood markets every festive season. Every year, despite repeated court orders and government advisories, innocent and unsuspecting birds are killed after getting entangled in these deadly synthetic manjha, and now even human lives are being lost with alarming regularity," she said.
Tannuja, who is also an animal rights activist, said injured birds continued to arrive at Delhi's Jain Charity Birds Hospital in extremely serious condition.
"At the Jain Charity Birds Hospital in Delhi, injured birds continue to arrive in horrifying condition: wings sliced open, necks cut, bodies deeply entangled in glass-coated manjha. Tragically, many of them do not survive. This is not an isolated issue anymore; it is an ongoing public safety and animal cruelty crisis," she said.
"The fact that children, bikers and pedestrians are still dying because of a product that is already banned exposes a complete failure of implementation and accountability. Authorities must move beyond symbolic bans and ensure strict enforcement, including raids, seizures, the prosecution of sellers, and real enforcement on the ground. Until that happens, these deaths of birds and humans alike will continue every single year," she added.
Expressing similar views, environmentalist Deepak Ramesh Gaur, popularly known as 'Tree Man', told ETV Bharat that merely framing guidelines or banning 'Chinese' manjha was not enough unless awareness reached people at the grassroots level.
He said, "Making guidelines or prohibiting the use of 'Chinese' manjha is a welcome step. This is a preventive measure taken by the government. But sometimes the message does not reach the public at the grassroots. It has to connect with every single citizen. For that, what we require is massive awareness."
"The way political parties fight elections, they penetrate deeper into society for every single vote. Similarly, whenever it comes to implementing any law or anything related to environmental conservation, we have to reach every citizen," he added.
Emphasising awareness, Gaur said people needed to be encouraged to voluntarily stop using 'Chinese' manjha because of the threat it poses to humans, birds and the environment.
"We have to talk to every citizen, asking them to refrain from using it because it is harmful to the environment and poses a threat to human beings and birds. If that happens, the impact will be huge. The government should focus on mass awareness to completely eradicate this menace," he said.
"We have to penetrate deeper into the hearts of the people. We have to create an 'andolan' connecting every heart so that people themselves become messengers and spread the message," the environmentalist added.
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