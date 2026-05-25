ETV Bharat / bharat

'Ban Alone Not Enough': Experts Seek Stronger Crackdown On 'Chinese' Manjha Menace

Activists said the illegal sale of Chinese manjha continues openly despite the NGT's ban imposed in 2017. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: In the wake of the recent death of a minor after 'Chinese' manjha slit his throat in the national capital, environmentalists on Monday called for strict ground-level enforcement of the nationwide ban imposed on the hazardous kite-flying thread.

Categorically stating that merely imposing a ban or issuing guidelines was not enough to curb the menace, they emphasised the need for mass awareness and public mobilisation.

The remarks by environmentalists also came after all 28 States and 8 Union Territories (UTs) submitted compliance reports to the Centre regarding the prohibition on the manufacture, sale, storage, purchase and use of 'Chinese' manjha or kite-flying thread made of nylon or any synthetic material, or coated with synthetic substances and classified as non-biodegradable. Earlier, 14 states and UTs had not submitted compliance reports.

NGT Ban On Chinese Manjha

Notably, on July 11, 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered a complete ban on the use of manjha or kite-flying thread made of nylon or any synthetic material, including those coated with synthetic substances and categorised as non-biodegradable.

The tribunal directed all Chief Secretaries to ensure implementation of the ban on the manufacture and use of synthetic nylon manjha across their respective States and UTs.

The NGT also entrusted the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, with monitoring compliance and submitting reports regarding implementation of its directions.

'Chinese' manjha refers to kite-flying thread made of plastic or other synthetic materials, commonly known as synthetic or nylon manjha. These threads are highly durable and difficult to snap, making them widely used during kite flying.

Threat To Humans, Birds And Environment

Several people, including minors, have reportedly lost their lives in different parts of the country after their throats were slit by the sharp synthetic thread.

According to a 2025 report published in Cureus, a multispecialty medical journal, among patients injured in kite-string accidents in northern India, males accounted for 88.5 per cent of cases, while females accounted for 11.5 per cent. The most affected age group was 31-40 years, accounting for 46.2 per cent of cases, followed by the 21-30 age group at 23.15 per cent.

The report further stated that post-mortem findings in fatal cases reflected the severe and often deadly consequences associated with kite-string injuries. Apart from posing a threat to human life, 'Chinese' manjha is also harmful to the environment as it is non-biodegradable.

In its recent report submitted to the NGT, the CPCB stated that all States and UTs had submitted compliance reports on the prohibition of the manufacture, sale, storage, purchase, and use of 'Chinese' manjha.

States such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal informed the CPCB that they had imposed bans on the manufacture, sale, storage, purchase and use of 'Chinese' manjha.