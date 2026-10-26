3 Dead, 16 Injured As Bus Collides With Parked Truck On Highway In Balodabazar
The truck was parked on the side of the highway due to a mechanical breakdown, and safety stoppers had been placed near it.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 9:38 AM IST
Balodabazar: At least three people were killed and 16 others injured after the bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck early Monday morning on the Bilaspur-Raipur National Highway in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district.
The accident took place around 5:30 AM near an Indian Oil petrol pump before Darchgura village, when the passenger bus belonging to a private company, travelling from Ambikapur to Raipur, collided with a truck that had broken down and was stationary on the road.
The deceased have been identified as bus driver Bhagirathi Yadav (37), son of Manglu Yadav, a resident of Khajrikala in Jashpur district; helper Pawan Dewangan (24), son of Ram Gopal Dewangan, a resident of Balangi under Raghunathpur police station in Balrampur district; and passenger Shamim Mohammad (39), son of Mohammad Sakir, a resident of Sarna in Balrampur district. According to preliminary information, 22 passengers were travelling on the bus, bearing registration number CG 04 NM 0859.
The bus struck the rear of the stationary truck. The impact was so intense that it caused panic among the passengers. The truck had been left on the road due to a mechanical breakdown, and safety stoppers had been placed near it.
Trapped Passengers Rescued Using Gas Cutters
Police, ambulances, and rescue teams arrived at the scene soon after they received the information about the accident. Some passengers were trapped inside the damaged bus, and rescuers had to use gas cutters and other specialised equipment to pull them out.
According to Simga police station in-charge, Parivesh Tiwari, the injured were evacuated and taken to the government hospital in Simga for treatment. "Some of the injured have been referred to Mekahara Hospital in Raipur for better treatment. The matter is being investigated,” said Tiwari.
The injured passengers have been identified as Vasudev Rao (31), a resident of Dimidi Kalkulam in Andhra Pradesh; Atul Kumar (33), a resident of Sarna in Balrampur; Rajendra Thakur (30), a resident of Bhilai; Savita Kewat (21) and Budhram Kewat (25), residents of Saldi Amgaon under Ramanujnagar police station; Nirmala Yadav (52) and Duleshwar Yadav (54), residents of Baigo in Wadrufnagar under Basantpur police station; and Suman Dixit (40), a resident of Bilaspur.
The other injured passengers are Aman Gupta (22), a resident of Bartikala under Wadrufnagar police station; Anurag Ved (28), a resident of Raipur; Dilip Tiwari (30), a resident of Korba; Satish Bhagat (35), a resident of Shanti Vihar Colony in Dangania, Raipur; Sundar Lal (49), a resident of Singhanpuri in Raigarh; Anil Yadav (22), a resident of Katghora in Korba district; Kamaldas Gupta (59), a resident of Barti in Wadrufnagar; and Poonam Toppo (50), a resident of Kurkuti in Jashpur.
Several of the injured, including Vasudev Rao, Atul Kumar, Nirmala Yadav, Aman Gupta, Satish Bhagat, Sundar Lal and Anil Yadav, were referred for further treatment. Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Police and rescue personnel remained on-site to carry out relief and rescue operations.
Read More