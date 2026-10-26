ETV Bharat / bharat

3 Dead, 16 Injured As Bus Collides With Parked Truck On Highway In Balodabazar

3 Dead, Several Injured As Bus Collides With Parked Truck On Highway In Balodabazar ( ETV Bharat )

Balodabazar: At least three people were killed and 16 others injured after the bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck early Monday morning on the Bilaspur-Raipur National Highway in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district.

The accident took place around 5:30 AM near an Indian Oil petrol pump before Darchgura village, when the passenger bus belonging to a private company, travelling from Ambikapur to Raipur, collided with a truck that had broken down and was stationary on the road.

The deceased have been identified as bus driver Bhagirathi Yadav (37), son of Manglu Yadav, a resident of Khajrikala in Jashpur district; helper Pawan Dewangan (24), son of Ram Gopal Dewangan, a resident of Balangi under Raghunathpur police station in Balrampur district; and passenger Shamim Mohammad (39), son of Mohammad Sakir, a resident of Sarna in Balrampur district. According to preliminary information, 22 passengers were travelling on the bus, bearing registration number CG 04 NM 0859. The bus struck the rear of the stationary truck. The impact was so intense that it caused panic among the passengers. The truck had been left on the road due to a mechanical breakdown, and safety stoppers had been placed near it. Trapped Passengers Rescued Using Gas Cutters Police, ambulances, and rescue teams arrived at the scene soon after they received the information about the accident. Some passengers were trapped inside the damaged bus, and rescuers had to use gas cutters and other specialised equipment to pull them out.