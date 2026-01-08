ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh's Balod Gets Ready For First National Rover Ranger Jamboree

Balod: Come January 9, Chhattisgarh's Balod district is going to host India’s first National Rover Ranger Jamboree as drivers of thousands of Rover Rangers will be showcasing their prowess at the event.

The Jamboree site spans 146 acres where a temporary city has been set up in the form of 2,000 tents, six dining halls, a 30-bed temporary hospital, an administrative control room and all the other necessary facilities. Various departments have been assigned specific responsibilities to ensure foolproof arrangements.

“Balod has now taken a step towards becoming a national pride. The entire administration is working to make the event a success. Adequate arrangements for sanitation and RO drinking water have been made at the venue, disclosed District Commissioner Rakesh Yadav.

The theme of the event is ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. Thousands of students will perform dances on this theme on a single stage. The participants have also been trained in Chhattisgarh's cultural heritage of Sua and Danda dances. This event will convey a message of unity in diversity.

Cultural In-charge Jyoti Gajpal stated that this event will strengthen the children's sense of national unity and cultural connection.

“Rehearsals are underway for the opening ceremony. Around 4,000 people will participate in the dance performance,’ said Gajpal. Lecturer Hemdhar Sahu said that this event will become a platform for exchange of art, language and tradition of the children from all over the country.