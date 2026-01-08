Chhattisgarh's Balod Gets Ready For First National Rover Ranger Jamboree
Balod: Come January 9, Chhattisgarh's Balod district is going to host India’s first National Rover Ranger Jamboree as drivers of thousands of Rover Rangers will be showcasing their prowess at the event.
The Jamboree site spans 146 acres where a temporary city has been set up in the form of 2,000 tents, six dining halls, a 30-bed temporary hospital, an administrative control room and all the other necessary facilities. Various departments have been assigned specific responsibilities to ensure foolproof arrangements.
“Balod has now taken a step towards becoming a national pride. The entire administration is working to make the event a success. Adequate arrangements for sanitation and RO drinking water have been made at the venue, disclosed District Commissioner Rakesh Yadav.
The theme of the event is ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. Thousands of students will perform dances on this theme on a single stage. The participants have also been trained in Chhattisgarh's cultural heritage of Sua and Danda dances. This event will convey a message of unity in diversity.
Cultural In-charge Jyoti Gajpal stated that this event will strengthen the children's sense of national unity and cultural connection.
“Rehearsals are underway for the opening ceremony. Around 4,000 people will participate in the dance performance,’ said Gajpal. Lecturer Hemdhar Sahu said that this event will become a platform for exchange of art, language and tradition of the children from all over the country.
“This is a matter of great pride for us. On this day, youth from 33 different districts of Chhattisgarh will present cultural performances. A group dance will also be organised to celebrate the fact that the entire India is one. The entire India will dance on this land of Dudhli village,” he said. Balod district has been given the opportunity to host the national-level Jamboree for which elaborate preparations have been made along with elaborate security arrangements.
“For the first time in the history of India, the National Rover Ranger Jamboree is being organised in Balod district. This event is for Rovers (boys aged 16 to 25 years) and Rangers, (girls aged 16 to 25 years). It is an achievement in itself for the state of Chhattisgarh to host such a big event. A set of 4052 Rover Rangers from Chhattisgarh will participate in this Jamboree along with 11046 students from different schools of India including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas,’ said State Commissioner Inderjeet Singh.
The students are looking forward to the event. “We're really enjoying it here. We just moved here yesterday, and it feels like home. I want more people to come and take this program forward,” said a participant, Disha Kashyap.
Divisional Commissioner Satyanarayan Rathore and Inspector General of Police Ramgopal Garg reviewed security arrangements and directed special vigilance at the women's and girls' hostel to prevent any untoward activity. The Governor, Chief Minister and other distinguished guests are expected to attend the event in the coming days.