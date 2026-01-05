ETV Bharat / bharat

Ballari Violence: Post-Mortem Of Deceased Congress Worker Conducted Twice, Claims Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: In a startling revelation, Union Minister and Janata Dal(Secular) leader, H D Kumaraswamy on Monday alleged that the post-mortem of the Congress worker, who died in the recent firing in Karnataka's Ballari, was conducted twice in a bid to shift the blame on BJP MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy.

Speaking to reporters here Kumaraswamy sought to know who forced the second post mortem. "On whose order or behest, the second post mortem was done? What was the reason for it? What were the findings from both the post-mortems? Place all this information before the people," he said.

The JD(S) leader claimed that as per the first post-mortem, no bullet was removed. “But in the post-mortem conducted for the second time, a bullet was found. “Is this what has happened? It appears that it was done in order to substantiate the allegation made in a complaint that Janardhan Reddy himself fired at the crowd," Kumaraswamy said.

Congress worker Rajashekha died on January 1 in firing during a clash between the supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy and BJP workers over putting up banners in front of the residence of BJP MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy in Ballari