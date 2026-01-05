Ballari Violence: Post-Mortem Of Deceased Congress Worker Conducted Twice, Claims Kumaraswamy
The Union Minister sought a clarification from the government as to why the post-mortem was conducted twice claiming no bullet was found in the first.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a startling revelation, Union Minister and Janata Dal(Secular) leader, H D Kumaraswamy on Monday alleged that the post-mortem of the Congress worker, who died in the recent firing in Karnataka's Ballari, was conducted twice in a bid to shift the blame on BJP MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy.
Speaking to reporters here Kumaraswamy sought to know who forced the second post mortem. "On whose order or behest, the second post mortem was done? What was the reason for it? What were the findings from both the post-mortems? Place all this information before the people," he said.
The JD(S) leader claimed that as per the first post-mortem, no bullet was removed. “But in the post-mortem conducted for the second time, a bullet was found. “Is this what has happened? It appears that it was done in order to substantiate the allegation made in a complaint that Janardhan Reddy himself fired at the crowd," Kumaraswamy said.
Congress worker Rajashekha died on January 1 in firing during a clash between the supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy and BJP workers over putting up banners in front of the residence of BJP MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy in Ballari
Kumaraswamy alleged that the failure on the part of police resulted in the clashes which should have been avoided with prompt precautionary actions. "The local tahasildar had recommended clamping prohibitory orders. But his recommendation was overlooked. A lathi-charge would have helped disperse the crowd. But the police chose to remain silent. The police did not even act when Satish Reddy, a close associate of Bharat Reddy, along with a few supporters trespassed into the premises of Janardhan Reddy's residence. "All these things make us believe these clashes were pre-planned," he said.
He also expressed doubts over the proposed CID probe bringing out the truth behind these clashes. "When the CM has already said that the firing took place out of confusion and the Deputy CM openly expressed his support to Bharat Reddy, what truth will the CID officers bring out?," he asked.
Kumaraswamy also sought to know if the permission was given to unveil the Maharshi Valmiki statue scheduled on January 3, for which banners were being put up. "There were conflicting reports about the permission. I urge the CM to clarify whether the permission was given to the programme or not," he said.