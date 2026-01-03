ETV Bharat / bharat

Ballari Violence: BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy Files Complaint Against Congress MLA Bharath Reddy

Officials said that the clashes broke out in the backdrop of the unveiling programme of the statue of Valmiki Maharishi at SP Circle in Ballari.

Ballari: Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, right, pays last respects to party worker Rajashekhar killed in clash between his and BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy supporters over a banner dispute, in Ballari, Karnataka, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026.
Ballari: Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, right, pays last respects to party worker Rajashekhar killed in clash between his and BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy supporters over a banner dispute, in Ballari, Karnataka, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 3, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bellari: A Day after BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy was named as an accused in an FIR related to clashes in Karnataka's Ballari, the BJP MLA filed a fresh complaint against 22 people, including Congress MLA Bharath Reddy, on Saturday.

In his complaint at Bruce Pete police station in Ballari, Janardhana Reddy accused MLA Bharath Reddy's close associates Satish Reddy, C Shekhar, Lokesh, and Gangadhar on charges of trespassing on his house and attempting assault, among other charges.

Nagaraj, who works with Janardhana Reddy, also filed separate complaints. While MLA Bharath Reddy is the 5th accused in the complaint filed by Janardhan Reddy, he is named as the 3rd accused in the complaint filed by Nagaraj.

On Friday, Bharat Reddy's supporter C Shekhar filed a complaint against 11 people, including Janardhana Reddy and Sriramulu.

According to officials, the clashes initially started over the issue of installing a banner in front of Janardhana Reddy's house on Thursday. Later, there was a verbal altercation between the two groups, followed by stone pelting. They added that the clashes broke out in the backdrop of the unveiling programme of the statue of Valmiki Maharishi at SP Circle in the city.

A Congress supporter named Rajashekar was shot dead during this incident.

Following the violent clashes, Ballari district Superintendent of Police Pavan Nejjur was suspended on Friday with immediate effect pending inquiry, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Nejjur had reported on his new appointment as Ballari SP on January 1.

Also Read

Ballari Firing Case: Congress Worker Died, CM Orders Probe, HM Seeks Accountability

Ballari SP Suspended, Says Siddaramaiah After Violent Clashes Over Installation of Banners In City

TAGGED:

G JANARDHANA REDDY
CONGRESS MLA BHARATH REDDY
KARNATAKA CONGRESS WORKER SHOT DEAD
STATUE OF VALMIKI MAHARISHI BALLARI
BALLARI CLASHES

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.