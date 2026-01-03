ETV Bharat / bharat

Ballari Violence: BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy Files Complaint Against Congress MLA Bharath Reddy

Ballari: Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, right, pays last respects to party worker Rajashekhar killed in clash between his and BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy supporters over a banner dispute, in Ballari, Karnataka, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. ( PTI )

Bellari: A Day after BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy was named as an accused in an FIR related to clashes in Karnataka's Ballari, the BJP MLA filed a fresh complaint against 22 people, including Congress MLA Bharath Reddy, on Saturday.

In his complaint at Bruce Pete police station in Ballari, Janardhana Reddy accused MLA Bharath Reddy's close associates Satish Reddy, C Shekhar, Lokesh, and Gangadhar on charges of trespassing on his house and attempting assault, among other charges.

Nagaraj, who works with Janardhana Reddy, also filed separate complaints. While MLA Bharath Reddy is the 5th accused in the complaint filed by Janardhan Reddy, he is named as the 3rd accused in the complaint filed by Nagaraj.

On Friday, Bharat Reddy's supporter C Shekhar filed a complaint against 11 people, including Janardhana Reddy and Sriramulu.

According to officials, the clashes initially started over the issue of installing a banner in front of Janardhana Reddy's house on Thursday. Later, there was a verbal altercation between the two groups, followed by stone pelting. They added that the clashes broke out in the backdrop of the unveiling programme of the statue of Valmiki Maharishi at SP Circle in the city.

A Congress supporter named Rajashekar was shot dead during this incident.