After 15 Years, Balkrishna Exonerated In Case Of Passport Obtained Through Fraudulent Documents
A Special CBI Court acquitted him in the nearly 15-year-old case where he was accused of obtaining a passport through fraudulent educational documents
Published : September 7, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Dehradun: Acharya Balkrishna, the Managing Director of Patanjali Yogpeeth and an associate of Baba Ramdev, has got a major reprieve in a case pertaining to a passport obtained by allegedly submitting fraudulent documents. A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Dehradun on Monday acquitted him of all charges in the nearly 15-year-old case where he was accused of obtaining an Indian passport using fraudulent educational documents.
A complaint in the matter was received in April 2011, following which the CBI, after a preliminary investigation, registered a case in July 2011. Sections of criminal conspiracy, fraud, falsification and use of forged documents along with those under the Passport Act were invoked. The CBI alleged that certain educational certificates submitted to the passport office in Bareilly to obtain an Indian passport were questionable.
The investigation revealed that certificates were related to Radhakrishna Sanskrit College in Khurja in Bulandshahr. This college was said to be affiliated with Sampurnanand Sanskrit University. The CBI questioned the validity of these certificates based on the university records. After completing the investigation, it filed a charge sheet in the Court in 2012.
During the investigation into the case, the Uttarakhand High Court had issued an interim stay on the arrest of Balkrishna in July 2011. He was also directed to surrender his passport to the Court.
In October 2013, the Court framed charges under various sections that were later amended, and the trial proceeded.
Balkrishna's passport remained deposited in Court during the lengthy trial. In 2018, the High Court granted him permission to withdraw and renew his passport. The legal battle, which began in 2011, reached its conclusion after nearly 15 years. A Special CBI Court in Dehradun acquitted Balkrishna of all the charges. After the verdict, Balkrishna described it as a victory for his faith in the justice system.
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