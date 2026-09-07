ETV Bharat / bharat

After 15 Years, Balkrishna Exonerated In Case Of Passport Obtained Through Fraudulent Documents

Dehradun: Acharya Balkrishna, the Managing Director of Patanjali Yogpeeth and an associate of Baba Ramdev, has got a major reprieve in a case pertaining to a passport obtained by allegedly submitting fraudulent documents. A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Dehradun on Monday acquitted him of all charges in the nearly 15-year-old case where he was accused of obtaining an Indian passport using fraudulent educational documents.

A complaint in the matter was received in April 2011, following which the CBI, after a preliminary investigation, registered a case in July 2011. Sections of criminal conspiracy, fraud, falsification and use of forged documents along with those under the Passport Act were invoked. The CBI alleged that certain educational certificates submitted to the passport office in Bareilly to obtain an Indian passport were questionable.

The investigation revealed that certificates were related to Radhakrishna Sanskrit College in Khurja in Bulandshahr. This college was said to be affiliated with Sampurnanand Sanskrit University. The CBI questioned the validity of these certificates based on the university records. After completing the investigation, it filed a charge sheet in the Court in 2012.