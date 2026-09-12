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Balaghat Child Deaths: CJP Convernor Dipke Visits Tribal Villages, Demands Accountability

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke talks to the media as he arrives to visit affected tribal families at a village, in Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh, Saturday, ( PTI )

Balaghat: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijit Dipke on Saturday visited tribal villages in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district to meet families who recently lost their children to infectious diseases and demanded accountability from the administration.

Accompanied by local youth, Dipke travelled to Adori, Korka, and Bondari villages to gather details on local healthcare facilities and the circumstances surrounding the child deaths.

Dipke’s visit comes days after the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notices to the state government over the deaths of more than 30 children, allegedly due to infectious diseases, after a PIL alleged overcrowded hospitals, contaminated drinking water, and lack of nutrition in the district.

Speaking to reporters, Dipke said, "We completely sympathise with families who have lost their children and will definitely come forward to ensure justice for them." He questioned the administration's inaction, claiming that while the authorities had accepted the number of deaths, it had neither fixed responsibility nor taken action against any official.