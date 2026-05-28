President Murmu, PM Modi, Others Greet Nation On Eid al-Adha; Pray For Peace And Harmony
"May this occasion deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone's success and good health," PM Modi said.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 8:43 AM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders on Thursday extended greetings to people of the country on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, and wished for peace, happiness and brotherhood in the society.
The President said this festival inspires everyone to serve humanity, particularly the deprived lot. "On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all fellow countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters. This festival is a symbol of self-surrender, sacrifice, and devotion. This festival inspires us to serve humanity, particularly the deprived classes," President Murmu said.
عید الضحیٰ کے موقع پر میں تمام اہل وطن بالخصوص مسلمان بھائیوں اور بہنوں کو دل کی گہرائیوں سے مبارکباد پیش کرتی ہوں۔ یہ تہوار خود سپردگی، ایثار اور قربانی کی علامت ہے۔ یہ تہوار ہمیں انسانیت بالخصوص محروم طبقات کی خدمت کرنے کی ترغیب دیتا ہے۔— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 28, 2026
آئیے، اس موقع پر ہم معاشرے میں محبت…
"Let us, on this occasion, move forward with greater determination to promote love and harmony in society," she added.
"Eid ul-Adha greetings! May this occasion deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone's success and good health," PM Modi said in a post on X.
Eid ul-Adha greetings! May this occasion deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone’s success and good health.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2026
Extending Eid greetings, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Wishing you and your family a Bakrid filled with joy. May your home be filled with warmth and togetherness today. Eid Mubarak."
Wishing you and your family a Bakrid filled with joy.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 28, 2026
May your home be filled with warmth and togetherness today.
Eid Mubarak. pic.twitter.com/jVkaXQSuPr
Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also greeted people on the occasion. In her message, she said, "Eid al-Adha Mubarak to all! May this joyous occasion bring peace, love and prosperity to every home. Wishing everyone happiness, blessings, and the spirit of unity and brotherhood."
Eid al-Adha Mubarak to all!— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 28, 2026
May this joyous occasion bring peace, love and prosperity to every home.
Wishing everyone happiness, blessings, and the spirit of unity and brotherhood. 🌙✨ pic.twitter.com/lwU0syX2ga
Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the major Islamic festivals which honours Prophet Abraham's devotion and willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah thousand of years ago. The festival is marked by Qurbani, the ritual sacrifice of animals including goats, sheep or cows, with the meat distributed among family members, friends and the needy.
Celebrated on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah, Eid al-Adha is observed over a period of three days in many parts of the world, including India.
Also Read: