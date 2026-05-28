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President Murmu, PM Modi, Others Greet Nation On Eid al-Adha; Pray For Peace And Harmony

"May this occasion deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone's success and good health," PM Modi said.

President Murmu, PM Modi, Others Greet Nation On Eid al-Adha; Pray For Peace And Harmony
Muslim devotees offer prayers (namaz) (ANI File Photo)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 28, 2026 at 8:43 AM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders on Thursday extended greetings to people of the country on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, and wished for peace, happiness and brotherhood in the society.

The President said this festival inspires everyone to serve humanity, particularly the deprived lot. "On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all fellow countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters. This festival is a symbol of self-surrender, sacrifice, and devotion. This festival inspires us to serve humanity, particularly the deprived classes," President Murmu said.

"Let us, on this occasion, move forward with greater determination to promote love and harmony in society," she added.

"Eid ul-Adha greetings! May this occasion deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone's success and good health," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Extending Eid greetings, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Wishing you and your family a Bakrid filled with joy. May your home be filled with warmth and togetherness today. Eid Mubarak."

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also greeted people on the occasion. In her message, she said, "Eid al-Adha Mubarak to all! May this joyous occasion bring peace, love and prosperity to every home. Wishing everyone happiness, blessings, and the spirit of unity and brotherhood."

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the major Islamic festivals which honours Prophet Abraham's devotion and willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah thousand of years ago. The festival is marked by Qurbani, the ritual sacrifice of animals including goats, sheep or cows, with the meat distributed among family members, friends and the needy.

Celebrated on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah, Eid al-Adha is observed over a period of three days in many parts of the world, including India.

Also Read:

  1. Tight Security Arrangements For Eid-ul-Adha In Delhi, Central Police Personnel Too Deployed
  2. Jammu Kashmir Celebrates Eid al-Adha; Eid Prayers Disallowed At Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, Eidgah For 8th Year In A Row

TAGGED:

BAKRID FESTIVAL
EID MUBARAK
PM MODI
PRESIDENT MURMU
EID AL ADHA WISHES

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