ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu, PM Modi, Others Greet Nation On Eid al-Adha; Pray For Peace And Harmony

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders on Thursday extended greetings to people of the country on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, and wished for peace, happiness and brotherhood in the society.

The President said this festival inspires everyone to serve humanity, particularly the deprived lot. "On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all fellow countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters. This festival is a symbol of self-surrender, sacrifice, and devotion. This festival inspires us to serve humanity, particularly the deprived classes," President Murmu said.

"Let us, on this occasion, move forward with greater determination to promote love and harmony in society," she added.

"Eid ul-Adha greetings! May this occasion deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone's success and good health," PM Modi said in a post on X.