Bajrangi Brings Glory To Bihar By Playing Rugby, And Money To His Family By Selling Tea
Nalanda's Bajrangi Kumar gave a brilliant performance in Bihar’s victory over Maharashtra the 11th Junior National Rugby 7s Championship; manages the family's fast-food stall.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Nalanda: In the U-18 boys' category of the 11th Junior National Rugby 7s Championship, which was held from July 6 to July 11 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium (Gachibowli Stadium) in Hyderabad, Bihar defended their championship title by defeating Maharashtra 38-5 in the final.
Nalanda's Bajrangi Kumar gave a brilliant performance in this victory. “I played six games for Bihar in the Rugby Under-19 7s tournament. I scored two goals and contributed 10 points alone,” Bajrangi told ETV.
A resident of the Nalanda Mor area, this 18-year-old is the youngest of four brothers and one sister. A few years ago, his father, Mishri Chaurasia, passed away following a heart attack. "Our father was unwell and was admitted to NMCH in Patna. A lot of money was spent on his treatment, but he could not be saved," said Bajrangi.
Following his father's sudden demise, Bajrangi had to take charge of the family's fast-food stall at the tender age of 13 to support his family. Today, he sells breakfast and tea in the morning, while running a stall serving chhole bhature and cold drinks from 1 pm onwards. Through this hard work, he earns Rs 2,000-3,000 daily, supporting his family.
Once an aspiring Army recruit, this athlete is now nurturing a grand dream of representing India in international rugby while earning a living by selling tea. He discovered rugby in 2019.
Initially, Bajrangi did not know how to play with the oval-shaped ball. He accompanied his elder brother to the field for 2-3 months. He soon grew fond of the game and took up rugby in 2021. Today, alongside managing the shop and pursuing his studies, he devotes himself wholeheartedly to his sport.
"Initially, I didn't know how this oval-shaped ball was played. My elder brother used to play. I accompanied him to the ground for two or three months. Gradually, I grew fond of the sport and took it up in 2021," he said.
National camps have played a crucial role in Bajrangi's sporting journey. He attended his first senior rugby camp in Aurangabad, Bihar, in April 2025. Subsequently, the second camp — a junior Under-18 rugby camp — was held in the capital, Patna, in July 2025. Driven by his talent, he has been selected at every level, honing his sporting skills. In November 2025, he participated in an Under-19 rugby camp held in Delhi. Subsequently, in April 2026, he joined a senior rugby camp at Nawada, Bihar. On June 4, 2026, he completed his training at an Under-18 junior rugby camp, also held at Nawada.
Readying for the sixth national camp to be held in Rajgir, Bajrangi dreams of representing the country by becoming a member of the Indian rugby team. He aspires to become an excellent player so that he can secure a good job through the sports quota.
"I want to become a skilled player so that I can land a good job under the sports quota and improve my family's financial situation," he said. “I urge the government to provide financial assistance and infrastructural support to underprivileged and struggling players like myself. Such support would enable athletes to bring glory to the country and the state without facing major hurdles.”
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