ETV Bharat / bharat

Bajrangi Brings Glory To Bihar By Playing Rugby, And Money To His Family By Selling Tea

Once an aspiring Army recruit, this athlete is now nurturing a grand dream of representing India in international rugby. ( ETV Bharat )

Nalanda: In the U-18 boys' category of the 11th Junior National Rugby 7s Championship, which was held from July 6 to July 11 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium (Gachibowli Stadium) in Hyderabad, Bihar defended their championship title by defeating Maharashtra 38-5 in the final.

Nalanda's Bajrangi Kumar gave a brilliant performance in this victory. “I played six games for Bihar in the Rugby Under-19 7s tournament. I scored two goals and contributed 10 points alone,” Bajrangi told ETV.

A resident of the Nalanda Mor area, this 18-year-old is the youngest of four brothers and one sister. A few years ago, his father, Mishri Chaurasia, passed away following a heart attack. "Our father was unwell and was admitted to NMCH in Patna. A lot of money was spent on his treatment, but he could not be saved," said Bajrangi.

Following his father's sudden demise, Bajrangi had to take charge of the family's fast-food stall at the tender age of 13 to support his family. Today, he sells breakfast and tea in the morning, while running a stall serving chhole bhature and cold drinks from 1 pm onwards. Through this hard work, he earns Rs 2,000-3,000 daily, supporting his family.

Once an aspiring Army recruit, this athlete is now nurturing a grand dream of representing India in international rugby while earning a living by selling tea. He discovered rugby in 2019.