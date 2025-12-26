ETV Bharat / bharat

Bajrang Dal Leader, Others Booked For Assaulting Kashmiri Shawl Seller In Uttarakhand

Rudrapur: Uttarakhand Police have booked and taken into custody a Bajrang Dal leader for allegedly assaulting a Kashmiri shawl seller. The action comes after a video of the incident went viral on social media, officials said.

Bilal Ahmed Ganie, a resident of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, was attacked when he was selling shawls door to door in the Kashipur area of Udham Singh Nagar district.

The assault came to light on Wednesday when a video of it went viral on the social media platform Instagram. In the video, the accused men were seen beating Ganie and demanding that he shout “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. Police later confirmed that the incident took place on December 22.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manikant Mishra said that an FIR was registered at Kashipur police station based on a complaint filed by the victim on Thursday (December 25).

“Any act that affects law and order and social harmony in the district will not be tolerated at any level. The district police are committed to maintaining peace and security,” Mishra said.