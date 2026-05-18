Bail, Not Jail: Supreme Court Says UAPA Cases Are No Exception, Flags Umar Khalid Judgment
The bench observed that statutory embargo of Section 43D(5) UAPA must remain a circumscribed restriction that operates subject to guarantee of Articles 21/22 of Constitution.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 12:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that bail should be the rule and jail the exception even in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases, and expressed reservations about an earlier judgment delivered by another bench denying bail to activist Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots case.
A bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan made the observation while granting bail to a J&K resident who has been in custody since June 2020 in connection with a narco‑terrorism case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The bench said that bail should be the rule even in UAPA cases and stressed that the right to a speedy trial cannot be defeated merely because an accused has been booked under this stringent anti-terror law.
The bench expressed reservations over the decision in Gulfisha Fatima v. State, which dealt with bail applications arising from the Delhi riots. While several accused were granted bail, the apex court declined to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.
Justice Bhuyan, pronouncing the verdict on behalf of the bench, said the bench had serious reservations about the judgment in Gulfisha Fatima.
He said that the judgment in this case suggests Najeeb (a case law stating an accused cannot be jailed indefinitely) is only a narrow and exceptional departure from Section 43D(5), justified only in extreme factual situations. The bench said that the hollowing out of the import of the observations in Najeeb is what concerns it.
Justice Bhuyan observed that the broad reading of Najeeb suggests that the mere passage of time, if it arises from all surrounding circumstances, mechanically entitles an accused to release.
The bench observed that the statutory embargo of Section 43D(5) UAPA must remain a circumscribed restriction that operates subject to the guarantee of Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution.
The bench made it clear that it has no manner of doubt in stating that even under the UAPA, bail is the rule and jail is the exception, and in an appropriate case, bail can be denied having regard to the facts of that particular case.
The bench delivered the judgment on bail plea by one Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, a resident of Handwara in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, who was arrested by the NIA on June 11, 2020.
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