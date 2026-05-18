ETV Bharat / bharat

Bail, Not Jail: Supreme Court Says UAPA Cases Are No Exception, Flags Umar Khalid Judgment

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that bail should be the rule and jail the exception even in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases, and expressed reservations about an earlier judgment delivered by another bench denying bail to activist Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

A bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan made the observation while granting bail to a J&K resident who has been in custody since June 2020 in connection with a narco‑terrorism case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The bench said that bail should be the rule even in UAPA cases and stressed that the right to a speedy trial cannot be defeated merely because an accused has been booked under this stringent anti-terror law.

The bench expressed reservations over the decision in Gulfisha Fatima v. State, which dealt with bail applications arising from the Delhi riots. While several accused were granted bail, the apex court declined to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

Justice Bhuyan, pronouncing the verdict on behalf of the bench, said the bench had serious reservations about the judgment in Gulfisha Fatima.