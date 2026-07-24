ETV Bharat / bharat

Bahuda Yatra 2026: Divine Homecoming Of Lord Jagannath And His Siblings In Puri Today

Puri: The sacred town of Puri echoed with chants of "Jai Jagannath" on Friday as Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are set for Bahuda Yatra, the return journey to their holy abode Srimandir. Thousands of devotees have started pouring in on the Badadanda (Grand Road) to witness the divine homecoming of the sibling deities after their week-long stay at the Gundicha Temple.

The return journey is considered much more than a religious procession. "The Rath Yatra represents Lord Jagannath's journey from the Srimandir to His maternal aunt's abode at the Gundicha Temple. The Bahuda Yatra marks His return, with rituals that reflect our centuries-old faith," a servitor said.

Before the return journey, the majestic chariots were turned southward (Dakshina Moda) facing the Jagannath Temple.

Rituals today began as early as 4 AM with Mangala Alati, followed by Mailama, Tadapa Lagi And Rosha Homa, Abakasha Niti, Surjya Puja, Dwarapala Puja, Gopal Ballabha, Sakala Dhupa, Senapata Lagi, and Mangalarpana. Pahandi rituals, during which deities will be escorted to their respective chariots, would begin at 12 noon. At around 4 PM, the chariots of Lord Jagannath (Nandighosha), Lord Balabhadra (Taladhwaja), and Goddess Subhadra (Darpadalan) will be pulled through the grand road, amid chants and devotional music.

Bahuda Yatra 2026: Ritual Schedule

4:00 AM Mangal Alati

4:15 AM Mailam

4:30 AM Tadap Lagi & Rosha Homa

5:00 AM Abakash Ritual

5:15 AM Surya Puja

5:30 AM Dwarapala Puja & Besha Completion

5:45 AM – 6:45 AM Gopal Ballav & Sakala Dhupa

7:00 AM – 11:30 AM Senapata Lagi

11:45 AM Mangala Arpana

12:00 PM – 2:30 PM Bahuda Pahandi

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Besha Completion

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM Chhera Pahanra

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Charamala Fita, Horses & Charioteers Readied

4:00 PM onwards Rath Yatra (Return Chariot Pulling) Begins

As per the rituals, Lord Balabhadra's chariot Taladhwaja will be pulled first towards Srimandir, followed by Devi Subhadra's Darpadalana and Lord Jagannath's Nandighosha. One of the most cherished traditions during the return journey is the stop at the Mausi Maa Temple, symbolising a visit to the Lord's maternal aunt.