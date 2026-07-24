Bahuda Yatra 2026: Divine Homecoming Of Lord Jagannath And His Siblings In Puri Today
One of the most cherished traditions during the return journey is the stop at Mausi Maa Temple, symbolising a visit to the Lord's maternal aunt.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 8:22 AM IST
Puri: The sacred town of Puri echoed with chants of "Jai Jagannath" on Friday as Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are set for Bahuda Yatra, the return journey to their holy abode Srimandir. Thousands of devotees have started pouring in on the Badadanda (Grand Road) to witness the divine homecoming of the sibling deities after their week-long stay at the Gundicha Temple.
The return journey is considered much more than a religious procession. "The Rath Yatra represents Lord Jagannath's journey from the Srimandir to His maternal aunt's abode at the Gundicha Temple. The Bahuda Yatra marks His return, with rituals that reflect our centuries-old faith," a servitor said.
Before the return journey, the majestic chariots were turned southward (Dakshina Moda) facing the Jagannath Temple.
ଶ୍ରୀଗୁଣ୍ଡିଚା ମନ୍ଦିର ଆଡ଼ପ ମଣ୍ଡପରେ ଶ୍ରୀଜୀଉଙ୍କ ଦର୍ଶନ ପାଇଁ ଶ୍ରୀକ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁଙ୍କ ସମାଗମ।— Shree Jagannatha Temple, Puri (@JagannathaDhaam) July 23, 2026
ଜୟ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ।🙏 pic.twitter.com/2nGIc0SmZF
Rituals today began as early as 4 AM with Mangala Alati, followed by Mailama, Tadapa Lagi And Rosha Homa, Abakasha Niti, Surjya Puja, Dwarapala Puja, Gopal Ballabha, Sakala Dhupa, Senapata Lagi, and Mangalarpana. Pahandi rituals, during which deities will be escorted to their respective chariots, would begin at 12 noon. At around 4 PM, the chariots of Lord Jagannath (Nandighosha), Lord Balabhadra (Taladhwaja), and Goddess Subhadra (Darpadalan) will be pulled through the grand road, amid chants and devotional music.
Bahuda Yatra 2026: Ritual Schedule
- 4:00 AM Mangal Alati
- 4:15 AM Mailam
- 4:30 AM Tadap Lagi & Rosha Homa
- 5:00 AM Abakash Ritual
- 5:15 AM Surya Puja
- 5:30 AM Dwarapala Puja & Besha Completion
- 5:45 AM – 6:45 AM Gopal Ballav & Sakala Dhupa
- 7:00 AM – 11:30 AM Senapata Lagi
- 11:45 AM Mangala Arpana
- 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM Bahuda Pahandi
- 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Besha Completion
- 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM Chhera Pahanra
- 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Charamala Fita, Horses & Charioteers Readied
- 4:00 PM onwards Rath Yatra (Return Chariot Pulling) Begins
As per the rituals, Lord Balabhadra's chariot Taladhwaja will be pulled first towards Srimandir, followed by Devi Subhadra's Darpadalana and Lord Jagannath's Nandighosha. One of the most cherished traditions during the return journey is the stop at the Mausi Maa Temple, symbolising a visit to the Lord's maternal aunt.
"There, Lord Jagannath is offered Poda Pitha, a traditional delicacy, before continuing the journey to the Srimandir. This is not just a ritual, but a celebration of divine family bonds," the Srimandir servitor added.
Among other important rituals that follow the return of the deities to the temple is the magnificent Suna Besha. "Before re-entering the temple, Lord Jagannath is adorned with golden attire, the spiritual grandeur of which leaves every devotee overwhelmed," the servitor said.
During Niladri Bije, the concluding ritual of the annual festival, Goddess Lakshmi symbolically expresses her displeasure over Lord Jagannath's prolonged stay away from the temple by closing its doors on Him. To appease Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Jagannath offers Rasagola, symbolising divine love, reconciliation and reunion. The ritual concludes with a sacred exchange of Sanskrit chants between the priests of Lord Jagannath and Goddess Lakshmi before the Lord is ceremoniously welcomed back into the Srimandir.
ADG (Law & Order) Saumendra Priyadarshi, who is overseeing Rath Yatra security, said authorities expect an even bigger turnout during Bahuda Yatra and Suna Besha this year than last year.
He said, "Lakhs of devotees are expected to arrive in Puri in both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, making traffic management the biggest challenge. The same traffic plan used during Rath Yatra has been put in place for Bahuda Yatra and Suna Besha, with over 10 lakh devotees expected on the day of Suna Besha alone."
"To manage the rush, 30 parking lots have been created with space for around 8,500 four-wheelers and over 30,000 two-wheelers. Three dedicated parking areas have also been set up for buses," he added.
The official further said police will keep devotees updated about traffic and parking through SMS alerts, LED display boards, FM radio, social media, and the media so that people can avoid traffic congestion and reach the temple smoothly. LED information boards have been installed along the Puri-Bhubaneswar National Highway, Puri-Konark Road and Jagannath Road.
"Additional police personnel will be deployed for crowd and traffic management during Suna Besha. Four-wheelers have been completely prohibited on the Batgaon Chhak-Khuvatnala Road and will instead be parked at Talabania and Sterling Chhak. To help devotees reach the Grand Road (Badadanda), the administration has arranged more than 400 free auto-rickshaw services from all parking areas," he added.
Appealing for public cooperation, the ADG urged devotees to follow police advisories and traffic updates to ensure a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage for everyone.