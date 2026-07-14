ETV Bharat / bharat

Baghel Meets Congress High Command After Returning From Poll-Bound Punjab, Unable To Set House In Order

New Delhi: With less than a year to go for the Assembly polls in Punjab, the Congress party is trying to set its house in order in the state. Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is the party in-charge for Punjab, has returned to Delhi after failing to resolve the ongoing feud in the state unit. His feedback on the ongoing factionalism will be discussed by senior party leader K C Venugopal, along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Afterwards, Baghel tried to drive home the party leadership’s message through a tweet that read, “Rahul Gandhi is the only face of the Congress in Punjab. There are no ifs and buts about this." He said the voters of Punjab are expressing the same trust in Rahul for the forthcoming Assembly elections as they did during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It all began when the Congress announced it had formed committees for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state. While the campaign committee is to be headed by Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has been asked to continue as the President of the party's state unit. This had led Channi's supporters to protest and seek the President’s post for the former Chief Minister.