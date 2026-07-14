Baghel Meets Congress High Command After Returning From Poll-Bound Punjab, Unable To Set House In Order
The feedback of Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, and the party's strategy for Parliament's monsoon session, are expected to be discussed in Tuesday afternoon's meeting.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
New Delhi: With less than a year to go for the Assembly polls in Punjab, the Congress party is trying to set its house in order in the state. Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is the party in-charge for Punjab, has returned to Delhi after failing to resolve the ongoing feud in the state unit. His feedback on the ongoing factionalism will be discussed by senior party leader K C Venugopal, along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
Afterwards, Baghel tried to drive home the party leadership’s message through a tweet that read, “Rahul Gandhi is the only face of the Congress in Punjab. There are no ifs and buts about this." He said the voters of Punjab are expressing the same trust in Rahul for the forthcoming Assembly elections as they did during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
It all began when the Congress announced it had formed committees for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state. While the campaign committee is to be headed by Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has been asked to continue as the President of the party's state unit. This had led Channi's supporters to protest and seek the President’s post for the former Chief Minister.
After reading the pulse of Punjab Congress for about a week, Baghel has submitted his feedback to the party high command. During his visit to the state, Baghel met the members of the factions led by Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi separately, in a bid to resolve their differences and set the house in order. He has conveyed that the decision of the high command to continue with Warring as the state unit chief will not change, while underlining that ‘it is not a child's play’.
Observers in Punjab are of the view that a delay in sorting out its internal matters is likely to damage the Congress prospects in the poll-bound state. The party will be fighting against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its traditional rival the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has been trying to get a foothold in the state on its own. In addition to these, the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) led by Amritpal Singh who is currently behind bars, is also expected to field candidates.
The leaders who are attending the meeting on Tuesday afternoon are also expected to discuss the party's strategy for the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament.
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