Bageshwar-Ramdev Dispute Ends; Dhirendra Shastri Says He Accepts Reprimand As Blessing
Ramdev went live on social media on Tuesday to announce he had spoken with Bageshwar Baba and that the controversy had come to an end.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 9:33 AM IST
By Manoj Soni
Chhatarpur: The dispute between Swami Ramdev, the yoga guru, and Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the head of Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, has come to an end.
Baba Bageshwar broke his silence during a katha (religious discourse) in Punjab's Pathankot, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, which lasted from November 22 to November 24. Regarding Ramdev’s remarks, he said he accepts the former's reprimand as a blessing, and described the yoga guru as a great soul, suggesting that perhaps something did not sit well with him, which prompted his reaction.
Dhirendra Shastri noted that Ramdev is a senior figure, akin to a guardian, and that even his criticism is a form of blessing. Meanwhile, responding to Dhirendra Shastri’s comments, Ramdev stated during a live social media session that he had spoken with the Bageshwar chief and that the matter is now resolved.
'Praised 4 Days Ago, Reprimanded Now: I Accept It All'
During a religious discourse in Pathankot, Punjab, Baba Bageshwar said, "Some members of the media asked me for my take on the comments made by Baba Ramdev. Let me clarify: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev is a great soul, a senior to me, and like a guardian. Just four days ago, he appeared on stage during my discourse in Kunda, Uttar Pradesh, and praised me with great affection. If, four days later, he felt differently and chose to say something, I accept that as well. It reflects his magnanimity; it is his blessing."
He added, "It would not be appropriate to accept praise from someone while reacting negatively to their criticism. To me, both praise and criticism are equally welcome and acceptable. I could not even imagine, even in a dream, of disrespecting a monk. Swami Ramdev did not explicitly name me, but he likely expressed something that was on his mind. He is a great soul with a simple and straightforward nature."
Therefore, Shastri added, he accepts whatever was said to him as a blessing.
Regarding the issue, Baba Bageshwar appealed to his supporters and the public not to escalate the controversy. He said that his objective is to unite monks and the Hindu community, not to stir up conflict. Since both good and bad times are a part of life, not every issue should be turned into a controversy.
Swami Ramdev Declares Controversy Over
Following Dhirendra Shastri’s response, Ramdev went live on social media late in the evening on Tuesday to announce that he had spoken with the former and that the controversy had come to an end. He emphasised that Hindu deities and incarnations must never be insulted, nor should any disrespectful language be used when referring to them.
Ramdev urged, "Whether they are my supporters or those of Bageshwar Baba, please do not take this matter any further, and do not quarrel among yourselves."
It is worth noting that during a recent event in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Ramdev had hinted that Shastri is a "hypocrite" (pakhandi), which drew sharp criticism.
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