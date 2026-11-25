ETV Bharat / bharat

Bageshwar-Ramdev Dispute Ends; Dhirendra Shastri Says He Accepts Reprimand As Blessing

Chhatarpur: The dispute between Swami Ramdev, the yoga guru, and Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the head of Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, has come to an end.

Baba Bageshwar broke his silence during a katha (religious discourse) in Punjab's Pathankot, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, which lasted from November 22 to November 24. Regarding Ramdev’s remarks, he said he accepts the former's reprimand as a blessing, and described the yoga guru as a great soul, suggesting that perhaps something did not sit well with him, which prompted his reaction.

Dhirendra Shastri noted that Ramdev is a senior figure, akin to a guardian, and that even his criticism is a form of blessing. Meanwhile, responding to Dhirendra Shastri’s comments, Ramdev stated during a live social media session that he had spoken with the Bageshwar chief and that the matter is now resolved.

'Praised 4 Days Ago, Reprimanded Now: I Accept It All'

During a religious discourse in Pathankot, Punjab, Baba Bageshwar said, "Some members of the media asked me for my take on the comments made by Baba Ramdev. Let me clarify: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev is a great soul, a senior to me, and like a guardian. Just four days ago, he appeared on stage during my discourse in Kunda, Uttar Pradesh, and praised me with great affection. If, four days later, he felt differently and chose to say something, I accept that as well. It reflects his magnanimity; it is his blessing."

He added, "It would not be appropriate to accept praise from someone while reacting negatively to their criticism. To me, both praise and criticism are equally welcome and acceptable. I could not even imagine, even in a dream, of disrespecting a monk. Swami Ramdev did not explicitly name me, but he likely expressed something that was on his mind. He is a great soul with a simple and straightforward nature."