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Bageshwar Dham Priest Apologises After Row Over Remarks On Lord Krishna

Chhatarpur: Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri has apologised after a controversy over his comments on Lord Krishna, saying he did not intend to insult any deity.

In a video message posted on social media from Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday, Shastri said he did not intend to draw any distinction between Lord Ram and Lord Krishna and apologised if his remarks hurt anyone's religious sentiments.

During a Ram Katha held recently in Karera in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, Shastri had compared the forms of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, saying Ram stands straight while Krishna stands bent in three places. Referring to Lord Krishna’s 'tribhanga' posture, his flute and Vrindavan, he had also compared Ayodhya and Vrindavan.

After a video of his comments circulated on social media, seers and devotees of Lord Krishna from Mathura and Vrindavan objected, saying Lord Ram and Lord Krishna are equally revered and that such a comparison is inappropriate.

Following the controversy, Shastri issued a video message on social media, saying his comments were in the context of the devotional tradition and loving expressions of Braj, and that he did not intend to insult any deity or differentiate between the two.