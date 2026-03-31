ETV Bharat / bharat

Bagdogra-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow After Mid-Air Smoke Alert

Lucknow: A Delhi-bound Air India Express flight from Bagdogra (Siliguri) made an emergency landing at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here after a smoke alarm, sources said on Tuesday.

The flight (IX1523), operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, was diverted to Lucknow Monday evening after the pilot issued a "Mayday" call — an internationally recognised distress signal used in life-threatening emergencies — after the crew detected smoke in the avionics – aviation electronics – bay.

According to sources, Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Lucknow was alerted about the diversion, and the aircraft landed safely at around 5.18 pm. A total of 148 people, including six crew members, were on board the flight.